BellSoft adds AArch64 support to Liberica JDK Performance Edition

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BellSoft, an OpenJDK provider that delivers the most complete Java experience for the cloud, released Liberica JDK Performance Edition for AArch64. Aarch64 support is essential for enterprise clients and developers using ARM instances in the cloud or Macs based on ARM architecture and still working with mature LTS releases. Liberica JDK Performance Edition for AArch64 instantly improves Java 8 & 11 performance and cuts cloud spending.



The BellSoft team advises upgrading to the latest Liberica JDK LTS to enable contemporary Java features for development. However, migration often needs to catch up, and staying on older JDK versions is a choice for some enterprises.

Getting the functionalities of modern Java is a valuable option delivered by BellSoft in the Liberica JDK Performance Edition solution via simple installation when skipping an immense migration. Liberica JDK Performance Edition bridges JDK 8 or 11 with JDK 17, leveling up performance in lower latency; less RAM consumption; faster startup; better generated JIT code; compression and decompression.

The Spring PetClinic sample application results for workloads running on Liberica JDK Performance Edition with AArch64 architecture demonstrated the advancements of:

Faster application response: by 16.9% on JDK 8 and 10% on JDK 11;

Shorter G1 GC pauses: by 70% on JDK 8 and 46% on JDK 11;

Less RAM need with G1 GC: by 12% on JDK 8 and 25% on JDK 11;

Improved startup time: 7.7% on JDK 8 and 7.6% on JDK 11.

"Liberica JDK Performance Edition is a key element for effective Java development when staying on mature JDK 8 or 11 frameworks. Our near plans include upgrading to JVM 21 (without Virtual Threads support). Liberica JDK Performance Edition for AArch64 delivers modern JVM capabilities and is suitable for both x86_64 and AArch64 architectures. It allows double cost cuts in the cloud based on Liberica JDK Performance Edition and ongoing cost-saving offers for the AArch64 architecture by cloud providers."- said Aleksei Voitylov, BellSoft's CTO.

Install Liberica JDK Performance Edition in four easy steps without code rewrite.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com.

