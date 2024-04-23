BellSoft levels the performance of JDK 8 up to JVM 17 with Liberica JDK Performance Edition

San Jose, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JDK 8 is still one of the most popular LTS Java versions . A widespread reason is the high financial and resource input required from companies for an upgrade to a newer LTS release. Meanwhile, the JVM in JDK 8 has lower performance, making your cloud use inefficient and therefore disappointing your customers.

The BellSoft team is familiar with this issue and is proud to present Liberica JDK Performance Edition 8 as a solution to help enterprises gain time and to use cutting-edge Java functionalities.

How Liberica JDK Performance Edition 8 benefits your JDK 8-based applications

Liberica JDK Performance Edition 8 is a commercial solution bringing JDK 17 performance to your JDK 8. Namely, it delivers:

Low-latency garbage collectors;

10% faster startup;

85% better compression speed;

113% better decompression speed.

More detailed information about technical advancements for your JDK 8 is hidden in

Garbage collection improvements:

Production-ready low-latency ZGC and Shenandoah GC absent in OpenJDK 8;

Enhanced G1GC with new features such as Parallel Full GC, concurrent cleanup, and heap allocation monitoring.

Key runtime and compiler enhancements:

AppCDS and Dynamic AppCDS absent in OpenJDK 8;

NUMA-aware allocation absent in OpenJDK 8;

Enhanced logging framework;

Enhanced zlib for faster compression and decompression.

According to Alex Belokrylov, BellSoft's CEO, "BellSoft is committed to delivering modern and sustainable Java features to enterprise development. Liberica JDK Performance Edition 8 is an artificial bridge we designed to enrich your current JDK 8 with fueled JDK 17 functionalities and guarantee significant cost reductions for JDK development, operation, and cloud usage while the shift to the newer LTS versions is on its way".

BellSoft engineers are ready to help you with effortless integration of Liberica JDK Performance Edition 8 into your project.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706851/BellSoft_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BELLSOFT