BellSoft releases Alpaquita Containers for Spring Boot

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BellSoft continues to improve the microservice architecture of Java applications and transform Java to cloud-native. We are glad to introduce Alpaquita containers for the Spring Boot developers' community. The software is now generally available for download.

What are Alpaquita Containers? 

Alpaquita containers are based on Alpaquita Linux and Liberica JDK Lite integration and enhance your app with better speed, higher security, and improved overall performance.

We designed Alpaquita Linux to run Java in containers. Alpaquita Linux is a fast and secure Linux distribution for Java. It allows creation of a docker base image size of 3.28 MB with an optimized musl libc library, memory management, and revamped Mallocs. Alpaquita containers with a glibc library are available too.

Liberica JDK Standard is a default Java runtime in Spring Boot. To make it even better for cloud environments, the BellSoft team produced a new version of the runtime adapted to the cloud — Liberica JDK Lite. Liberica JDK Lite is used in Alpaquita containers to make them smaller and faster.

Why do you need an Alpaquita container? 

An Alpaquita container immediately strengthens your Spring Boot application in the following ways:

Memory: save up to 30% of RAM instantly; 
Cost: reduce your cloud spending; 
Security: covered with 24/7/365 support and LTS releases.

Various comparison tests demonstrate the gap in size and RAM consumption of the OpenJDK Docker approach to containerization vs. Alpaquita Linux.

Try the Alpaquita container in your app and tell us about the new level of optimization you achieve. The step-by-step guide to measuring the impact of the Alpaquita container on your Spring Boot application is available here.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience. We are the only OpenJDK vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK, the GraalVM-based native-image compiler. Our Java platform, Liberica JDK, provides a unified Java experience across the organization, delivering a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users around the world. BellSoft serves millions of use cases and global brands across every industry, helping companies build for the future every day. For more information, visit www.bell-sw.com.

