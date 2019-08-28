Bellucci Brings Traceable Organic Italian EVOO to Whole Foods Market!

Our dedication to transparency and sustainable EVOO production means you don't have to worry about how your olive oil was sourced. In fact, Bellucci was formed by a cooperative of farmers who are passionately devoted to preserving the land and their cultural heritage. You can use our traceability app and the unique lot code imprinted on the label to follow your bottle back to its birthplace in rural Italy—before ever leaving the grocery store.

Our traceability system uses blockchain. Each bottle of Bellucci authentic Italian EVOO arrives at your local Whole Foods Market stamped with its unique harvest date, so you'll know your EVOO is fresh. With our application of blockchain technology to further validate our traceability system, you can be assured that our extra virgin olive oils are exactly what we claim: 100% pure, authentic Italian, and fully traceable from grove to grocer.

Our delicious, nutritious authentic Italian EVOO is produced from a variety of unique olive cultivars, some of which grow in areas defined by EU standards for Protected Geographical Indicators (PGIs). Our Legendary series is Certified PGI Organic, so you know your Bellucci EVOO contains the authentic qualities and flavors of its specific area of origin.

Not sure what to choose? Here's what you'll find:

Bellucci Toscano PGI Organic EVOO possesses the verdant blush of Tuscany's fresh olive fruits. Intense spice and fruit flavors are offset by rich tones of artichoke and almond, offering a delightful and balanced palate. Certified Protected Geographical Indication means that the olives were grown, milled and the oil bottled in Tuscany, for an experience of the finest of authentic Tuscan terroir.

Bellucci Organic 100% Italian EVOO combines the subtle flavors of Biancolilla, Nocellara and Cerasuola cultivars, to tantalize your taste buds. Subtle notes of pepper give way to ripe fruit, with hints of tomato and fresh herbs—making this the perfect pairing for comfort foods, meats, and roasted or sauteed veggies.

We've made it easier to enjoy your favorite authentic EVOO on the fly! Perfect for a picnic or your office lunch, Bellucci On-the-Go Squeeze Packs give you the go-ahead to never be without delicious 100% Italian EVOO. Available now at select Whole Foods Market locations throughout Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, and Pennsylvania.

