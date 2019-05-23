Bellus Medical, the Aesthetics Division of Crown Laboratories, Announces Acquisition of Healeon Medical's HD PRP System for Aesthetic Marketplace

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellus Medical is proud to announce the acquisition of Healeon Medical, Inc.'s HD PRP system for the aesthetic marketplace. This specialized system is designed to meet the demands of busy practices seeking higher volume and higher yield Platelet Rich Plasma procedures; with the most efficient and convenient system on the market. As part of their expanding Platelet Rich Plasma portfolio, Bellus Medical will re-brand their suite of offerings as the ProGen PRP™ Advantage and ProGen PRP™ Versa lines; both high-yield systems for use in Platelet Rich Plasma procedures.

Dedicated to technology, innovation, education and customer service, the acquisition of Healeon's HD PRP platform positions Bellus as a top provider in the US Platelet Rich Plasma market with the most comprehensive and flexible product lines. Bellus' expanded Platelet Rich Plasma portfolio, including ProGen PRP™ Advantage, offers the lowest cost per milliliter and greatest ROI for providers across the industry.

"One of the core pillars of Bellus Medical is innovation and continuing technological advancements. Expanding our Platelet Rich Plasma portfolio with a system that addresses the needs of high-volume practices uniquely positions us to add immediate value to the market," says Joe Proctor, Founder and President of Bellus Medical.

"Healeon is proud of its newly announced partnership with Bellus Medical, offering best-in-class treatment options across the industry," says Jeff Greiner, CEO of Healeon Medical.

Healeon Medical of Newbury Park, California develops and commercializes next generation innovative medical devices and offers clinical expertise and education to medical professionals in the regenerative medicine market. Healeon has signed a partnership with Bellus Medical to provide their proprietary, cutting-edge Healeon HD PRP technology featuring an innovative high platelet capture design.

"We strive to always provide our patients with gold standard therapies," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown Laboratories. "Platelet Rich Plasma has quickly become an ideal treatment for many dermatology patients. We are delivering on our core principles of technology and putting our customer first."

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®; the light-activated cream Allumera®; and the platelet-rich plasma systems ProGenTM PRP Advantage™ and Versa™– act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Bellus sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.bellusmedical.com.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, which includes Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl acne wash, Sarna anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb and Desenex anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice pain-relieving gel, Keri® Lotion, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Healeon Medical, Inc.

Healeon Medical, Inc. (HMI) is a CA-based corporation dedicated to paving the way for regenerative solutions by providing innovative medical devices, clinical expertise and support for autologous, point-of-care treatments. Healeon Medical has rapidly emerged as a major player in the regenerative medicine market with a vertically integrated platform for regenerative medicine therapy. Healeon actively innovates new technologies for tissue acquisition and isolation with the intent to further simplify the point-of-care process for the clinician interested in providing regenerative medicine therapy. Healeon's technologies and techniques offer easier and safer solutions that isolate unparalleled cell and protein concentrates designed to meet individual practice and patients' needs. Healeon has also partnered with Regeneris Medical, and the Training Institute of Regenerative Medicine (TIRM), to provide education, research and information for all facets of regenerative medicine; as well as partnering with Nouveaux Medical, LLC, the company behind the ALMI Procedure, the leader in bio-cellular treatment and practice, which offers the patient an all-natural solution to rejuvenation using their own tissues.

SOURCE Bellus Medical

Related Links

http://www.bellusmedical.com

