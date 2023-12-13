Bellwether Coffee Announces Expansion to Europe In Partnership with The Hagen Project

Bellwether Coffee

13 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Leading electric roaster operating in London and available throughout London

BERKELEY, Calif and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bellwether Coffee, the technology company advancing electric coffee roasting to deliver the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, is announcing its expansion into the European market with its first roaster installation in collaboration with Hagen, London.

Hagen (The Hagen Project), is a premium coffee brand born out of Copenhagen and founded in London. Hagen is dedicated to the ongoing pursuit of quality and sustainability, which makes them a perfect match to roast in-house with the Bellwether Roasting System.

"Hagen is focused on delivering premium specialty coffee and committed to doing that sustainably," said Tim Schroeder, founder of The Hagen Project. "By partnering with Bellwether Coffee to roast our coffee blends in-house on the all-electric, ventless machine, we are continuing to provide our guests with the best in Danish hospitality while reducing our carbon footprint. It allows us to strengthen our brand even further with increased quality and product control, which in turn will grow our business for the future."

"Our partnership with Hagen marks an important step in the electrification of coffee roasting, as it is the first in Europe to implement our clean technology that is revolutionising the industry," said Ben Ireland, European Managing Director of Bellwether Coffee. "Hagen will pioneer electric roasting in London and prove to discerning European coffee consumers that sustainable on-site roasting with Bellwether provides the trifecta of superior taste, quality, and sustainability."

About Bellwether Coffee 
Bellwether Coffee is the provider of the world's lowest carbon coffee roaster. As the only electric and ventless system, Bellwether is supporting the microroastery movement by transforming retailers into on-site roasters, while helping source sustainable coffee beans from farmers around the world - including a commitment to living income pricing across 100% of its coffee supply chain globally. Bellwether's first-of-its-kind technology was built from scratch to deliver a solution that is easy to install, use, and scale to produce consistency and quality in craft coffee. By making roasting more accessible, Bellwether is helping retailers differentiate, drive sales, and deliver the coffee of the future for sustainability in coffee today. For more information visit www.bellwethercoffee.com and https://bellwethercoffee.com/europe.

About The Hagen Project
The mission of Hagen is to deliver premium speciality coffee with a dash of old school class and an ever-increasing amount of sustainability. Hagen is involved in an umbrella of activities with coffee farmers focused on direct trade and investments in regional processing plants supporting local economies and producers. At Hagen, a coffee break is more than caffeine - it is a social moment. In our espresso bars you will experience Danish hospitality in all its glory by drinking some of the best coffees in the world. Hagen operates 15 espresso bars throughout London, with new locations slated to open in 2024. For more information, visit www.thehagenproject.com.

