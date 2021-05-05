Bellwether Coffee Expands Leadership Team To Support Growth Into New Verticals and International Markets

Michelle's consistent ability to run and scale businesses makes her a vital addition to the executive board as Bellwether plans to open new sales channels this year. She has held a series of executive positions, most notably the President of Keurig where she grew the company into a $2 Billion brand, making it the #1 coffee maker in the United States for 32 consecutive months. Keurig propelled Keurig Green Mountain from annual revenues of $493 million to $4.3 Billion from 2008-2013. She also served as VP/GM at Procter & Gamble and Gillette for 23 years leading global strategy, marketing and sales for several Brands including Gillette Shaving, Oral-B, and Crest.. She currently sits on the Board of iRobot (Roomba) and has served on the boards of Coravin, Inc., LCP Edge Holdco, LLC (HydraFacial), Young Innovations and Tervis. She also advises Zesty Paws, Jolylux, Eargo and has served as an advisor at the Harvard Innovation Labs.

"Michelle's breadth of knowledge of the coffee industry paired with her impressive track record of building and scaling disruptive brands will be instrumental in continuing to drive our rapid growth," said Nathan Gilliland, CEO of Bellwether. "Her insights and experiences drawn from being President at Keurig and serving on the Executive Board at iRobot will allow us to rapidly enhance our hardware and software solutions."

In her new role, Stacy will work alongside the team to drive top line growth through new product innovation, sales and marketing excellence, and expansion into international markets. Michelle will also support advanced technology and scaled manufacturing decisions for Bellwether.

"Bellwether's mission to transform the coffee industry across the entire coffee supply chain has always resonated with me," said Michelle Stacy. "The company's forward-thinking approach could not be more of a fit with my personal passion for creating products for a more sustainable future."

Bellwether has experienced unprecedented growth over the last year, including increasing revenue over 100% and more than doubling its customer base. The company plans to expand outside of North America, specifically to Southeast Asia, while also bolstering its grocery footprint in the U.S.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee is positively transforming the global coffee industry across the entire coffee supply chain—making coffee roasting more sustainable for the planet, accessible for communities, and equitable for coffee farmers. Founded in 2013, Bellwether has created the only zero-emissions coffee roaster in the world with first-of-its-kind recirculating roasting technology, making it the most consistent and controllable roaster on the market. Bellwether carefully selects farm partners to ensure they meet rigid ethical, sustainability, and quality standards and has developed a Tip the Farmer™ program to help the farms and communities invest in their own future. For more information, visit bellwethercoffee.com and follow @bellwethercoffee on Instagram and Facebook .

