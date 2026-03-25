Bellwether Coffee Expands to Australia through New Partnership with Xtracted Espresso Solutions

All-Electric, Plug-and-Play Roasters Help Australian Cafés Roast Fresh, Exceptional Coffee In-House

BERKLEY, Calif. and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Coffee, the company making in-house coffee roasting simple and scalable for cafés and retailers, today announced its expansion into Australia through a new partnership with Xtracted Espresso Solutions, a leader in coffee equipment and support for the Australian coffee industry. This launch brings the Bellwether Shop Roaster to one of the world's most discerning coffee markets, helping cafés serve fresher, better-tasting coffee every day. With operations in more than two dozen countries across four continents, including 40 U.S. states, Bellwether is meeting growing global demand for sustainable, on-site coffee roasting.

"Australia has one of the most developed and quality-driven coffee cultures anywhere," said Ricardo Lopez, Founder and CEO of Bellwether Coffee. "As cafés navigate rising costs, supply chain volatility, and climate pressures, they're looking for ways to serve great coffee for an affordable cost. Our partnership with Xtracted makes Bellwether accessible to Australian businesses that are ready to take control of their roasting and offer customers an exceptional coffee experience."

The Bellwether Shop Roaster is an all-electric roasting system that allows cafés to roast coffee on-site, without gas lines, ventilation, or costly infrastructure. Designed for cafés, hospitality groups, and roasters, the Bellwether system delivers consistent, high-quality roasting at the push of a button.

Businesses can roast 1.5kg on demand or scale production up to 20kg with Bellwether's Continuous Roasting Upgrade, boosting output without adding labor. The system dramatically reduces carbon emissions and delivers fresher coffee for typically half the cost of wholesale, with some retailers saving thousands every month by roasting in their shops.

Xtracted Espresso Solutions, known for delivering tailored equipment solutions to Australian cafés, will support the rollout of Bellwether's roasting platform across the country, providing local expertise, service, and support.

"We work closely with café owners across Australia every day, so we understand the pressure they're under with rising costs while maintaining the high standards Australian coffee drinkers expect," said Emma Slade of Xtracted. "With more than 25 years in the coffee equipment industry, Dean and our team have spent decades supporting cafés and roasters to build strong coffee programs. As Bellwether's exclusive Australian partner, we're excited to introduce technology that removes many of the traditional barriers to roasting, making it possible for cafés to roast fresh coffee on-site without gas or complex installation."

With the Shop Roaster, cafés can see ROI in as little as six months, roasting as little as 25 pounds per week. Priced comparably to a commercial espresso machine, the system makes on-site roasting accessible and is changing how cafés serve coffee worldwide.

"Honestly, I can't believe how amazing the Bellwether Roaster is - it has changed the game for my business," said Marc Amos of 2 Blokes Coffee Roasting in Ballarat, Victoria. "It is simple to use and creates repeatable, consistent coffee every time. Xtracted provided hands-on training during installation that was easy to follow, allowing me to confidently meet new customer requests, including darker roasts. Being able to focus on other parts of the business and the 'busyness' of life will allow me to grow my home-based roastery.."

Bellwether Shop Roaster was recognized as the Best New Product at the World of Coffee in Copenhagen, fueling international adoption. Notable collaborations include partnerships in Asia with South Korea's Kijeong International, Brewmatic Japan K.K, and MUJI, as well as in Europe with The Hagen Project and Square Mile Roasters.

Bellwether and Xtracted will be at the Melbourne International Coffee Expo (MICE) this week - March 26-28 in booth #H26.

About Bellwether Coffee

Bellwether Coffee makes it easy for cafés and retailers to roast fresh coffee in their existing locations, whether they're launching a new coffee brand or adding roasting to an existing operation. Its all-electric roasters require no gas lines, construction, or prior experience, and its Green Coffee Marketplace gives operators access to curated coffees with built-in roast profiles. Designed for single cafés and multi-location retailers, Bellwether is a platform for starting, growing, and scaling a coffee business. Bellwether's Shop Roaster was named Best New Product at World of Coffee Copenhagen 2024. For more information, visit https://bellwethercoffee.com/.

Notable collaborations include partnerships in Asia with

SOURCE Bellwether Coffee