Bellwether Community Credit Union Introduces Prizeout Offers, a Value-Added Digital Gift Card Service

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce its recent integration with Prizeout , an ad-tech company that turns financial balances into growth solutions. Through this unique partnership, Bellwether can now offer their members the ability to use their funds to purchase digital gift cards with additional purchasing power through Prizeout Offers.

Prizeout Offers will provide an easy, convenient way for Bellwether members to buy digital gift cards from nationally known and local brands using funds from their credit union account.

When members log on to their Bellwether online banking account, they have the option to purchase gift cards with additional purchasing power up to 20%. Gift cards are delivered instantly and electronically and at no cost to the member. This allows members to stretch their dollars for brands they are already using.

"We embrace technology and partnerships that is a value add for our members," said Bellwether Community Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Jeff Benson. "Prizeout Offers will give our members more buying power on their spend within the safety and security of online banking. This service fits into our mission of continually looking for ways that will enhance and enrich our members' financial lives."

"Especially with the Federal Reserve recently raising rates again, the opportunity to earn more on income has never been more crucial," said Prizeout Founder and CEO, David Metz. "We're thrilled to be able to offer Bellwether Community Credit Union members access to more than 1300 brands that they are likely already using, with bonus purchasing power, and support their local communities."

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an ad-tech company that works across the gaming, banking, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to monetize financial balances. Through exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit prizeout.com.

