Bellwether Community Credit Union Named as Best Company to Work For

MANCHESTER, N.H.., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Bellwether Community Credit Union was recognized by Business New Hampshire Magazine as one of NH's Best Companies to Work in its September 2020 issue.

For 23 years, Business NH Magazine has recognized businesses that go out of their way to create high engagement workplaces for their employees through the Best Companies to Work For competition. The competition attracted applicants from across the state.

Bellwether has been honored as a top employer for nine straight years including two Hall of Fame years. To achieve Hall of Fame status, a company must make the list four out of five consecutive years. The credit union is also the most awarded financial institution in this competition.

"We are extremely pleased and excited to be recognized by Business NH Magazine as a 'Best Company to Work For,'" said Nathan Saller, President/ CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union. "The key to our success is the talent, dedication, and commitment of our employees to the financial well-being of our members."

"We have created a positive workplace culture where our employees can grow professionally and personally in a fun environment," added Nancy Nadeau, Senior Vice President/Chief Administration Officer at Bellwether.

The 2020 competition included an employee engagement survey that had to be completed by at least 50 percent of a company's workforce. Bellwether had 100 percent participation in the engagement survey. It also entailed an extensive employer survey, detailing benefits and workplace practices. By combining the results from both surveys, judges found 22 companies that exceeded the bar of excellence.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

