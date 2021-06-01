Bellwether Community Credit Union Names Heather Tancreti as Vice President of Lending

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Heather Tancreti to Vice President of Lending. She formerly served as the credit union's Assistant Vice president of Lending.

With more than 18 years of credit union experience, Tancreti will manage lending programs, products, and services. She will drive the loan sales culture with a strong focus on member satisfaction while leading the consumer loan processing, loan underwriting and indirect lending teams.

Heather Tancreti, Bellwether Community Credit Union Vice President of Lending

Tancreti began her career at Bellwether as a Mortgage Sales Manager nine years ago and was promoted to AVP of Lending in 2016. Prior to coming to Bellwether, she worked at Logix Federal Credit Union in Nashua for nine years.

"Heather has done an outstanding job in consumer lending and has proven to be an effective leader of the team while demonstrating her willingness to partner up with all stakeholders throughout Bellwether to achieve success," said William Zafirson, Chief Lending Officer at Bellwether Community Credit Union. "I am very impressed with her knowledge of lending and its systems, as well as her dedication to employees, to Bellwether, her family and her community."

Tancreti holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Rivier University in Nashua and is currently pursuing her MBA with a concentration in managerial leadership from the University of Massachusetts/Lowell. She volunteers at The Youth Council in Nashua, coaches T-Ball and is active in her church community. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband Doug and three active boys.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heather onto our Bellwether senior leadership team. She has been an amazing part of our organization for the last nine years and I look forward to her continued contributions and leadership as Vice President of Lending," Bellwether Community Credit Union President/CEO Nathan Saller said.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellwetherCU/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellwetherCCU

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bellwether-community-credit-union

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BellwetherCCU/

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.BCCU.org

