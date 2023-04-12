Bellwether Community Credit Union Names Sullivan AVP of Retail Operations

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Erika Sullivan to Assistant Vice President of Retail Operations. She will be responsible for oversight of the headquarters member service team, retail procedures, retail branch safety and audits, fraud prevention and retail compliance.

Prior to her AVP Position, Sullivan was the member service manager of the Hooksett Branch in Manchester. She started with Bellwether as a supervisor and rose up the ranks serving as both assistant manager and manager.

"Erika has been an incredible asset to our credit union for more than 15 years," said Vice President of Retail Sue Beaubien. "Bellwether is excited to have her elevating her contributions while continuing her collaboration with key staff members to deliver exceptional sales and service experiences for our members."

A New Hampshire native, Sullivan has a long-standing record of helping the community by volunteering for several non-profit organizations including Families in Transition and the local food pantries. She also spearheads the credit union's Toys for Tots drive every year.

