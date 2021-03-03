Bellwether Community Credit Union Partners with GreenPath Financial Wellness to Provide Robust Financial Education

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is joining forces with GreenPath Financial Wellness, a leading national nonprofit organization, to offer its members financial guidance to help them become fiscally healthier.

Bellwether members will now have access to free one-to-one financial counseling, financial literacy tools, money management and personal and family budgeting tips along with advice on improving credit scores and avoiding financial pitfalls.

Bellwether Community Credit Union

By providing educational support to our members throughout their financial journey, Bellwether believes that these proactive solutions can help members achieve their financial goals, offset unwanted debt and reduce bankruptcies.

"This new partnership with GreenPath comes at a very important time as many in our communities are impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. Our members can access financial wellness services online or by phone at no cost to them," said Lori Holmes, Vice President of Marketing at Bellwether Community Credit Union. "Together with GreenPath, we will provide much-needed assistance and guidance to help ease financial stress and help our members become financially healthier."

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org

About GreenPath

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national nonprofit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instragram

Contact:

Lori Holmes

Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.bccu.org

