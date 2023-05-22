Bellwether Community Credit Union Selects Barry as VP of Human Resources

News provided by

Bellwether Community Credit Union

22 May, 2023, 08:33 ET

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Kelly Barry as Vice President of Human Resources. In her role, she will be responsible for maintaining the high level of culture at the credit union, employee engagement, employee relations, talent acquisition, performance management, compensation and benefits, and streamlining HR processes.

Continue Reading
Kelly Barry
Kelly Barry

Prior to her position at Bellwether, Barry spent 26 years at a Massachusetts credit union working her way up the ranks from teller to VP of HR. Her previous company was also a former telephone workers credit union which mirrors Bellwether's origins of serving the telephone employees of New Hampshire. 

"Kelly brings an exceptional combination of experience, energy, and proven leadership to Bellwether which fits in perfectly to enhancing our strong values focused on people and the work culture," said Nancy Nadeau, Chief Administrative Officer at Bellwether. "Kelly is the right person to retaining our great talent and grow our workforce to the next level for years to come."

Barry holds a bachelors degree in sociology, minor in business and a concentration in human resources from Merrimack College. She also obtained a Society for Human Resources Management certificate.

Along with volunteering for various non-profits in the Greater Lowell and Merrimack Valley area in Massachusetts, Barry also served as a board member for town sports organizations in New Hampshire.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union
Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow, and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact:
Lori Holmes, Vice President of Marketing
Tel: 603-429-4701
E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union

Also from this source

Bellwether Community Credit Union Introduces Prizeout Offers, a Value-Added Digital Gift Card Service

Bellwether Community Credit Union Names Sullivan AVP of Retail Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.