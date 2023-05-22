Bellwether Community Credit Union Selects Barry as VP of Human Resources

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Kelly Barry as Vice President of Human Resources. In her role, she will be responsible for maintaining the high level of culture at the credit union, employee engagement, employee relations, talent acquisition, performance management, compensation and benefits, and streamlining HR processes.

Kelly Barry

Prior to her position at Bellwether, Barry spent 26 years at a Massachusetts credit union working her way up the ranks from teller to VP of HR. Her previous company was also a former telephone workers credit union which mirrors Bellwether's origins of serving the telephone employees of New Hampshire.

"Kelly brings an exceptional combination of experience, energy, and proven leadership to Bellwether which fits in perfectly to enhancing our strong values focused on people and the work culture," said Nancy Nadeau, Chief Administrative Officer at Bellwether. "Kelly is the right person to retaining our great talent and grow our workforce to the next level for years to come."

Barry holds a bachelors degree in sociology, minor in business and a concentration in human resources from Merrimack College. She also obtained a Society for Human Resources Management certificate.

Along with volunteering for various non-profits in the Greater Lowell and Merrimack Valley area in Massachusetts, Barry also served as a board member for town sports organizations in New Hampshire.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow, and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact:

Lori Holmes, Vice President of Marketing

Tel: 603-429-4701

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Community Credit Union