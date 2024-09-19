Bellwether Community Credit Union welcomes Matthew J. Haines as Chief Operating Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union names Matthew J. Haines as its new Chief Operating Officer. Haines brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in financial services, having held leadership roles in both regional and national banking institutions.

His broad expertise in operations, information technology, and risk management makes him a key addition to the management team as the organization continues its growth and innovation trajectory.

Matthew J. Haines

As COO, Haines will be responsible for the management, direction, and evaluation of all operational activities, including information technology, loan, deposit and card operations, fraud management, data security, facilities management, project management, and business planning. His role will also encompass overseeing relationships with external vendors and third-party professional service providers, ensuring that these partnerships align with the credit union's goals.

"Matt's deep operational expertise, combined with his ability to communicate complex ideas and build consensus across teams, makes him the ideal person to help lead the credit union through this exciting chapter of growth," said Nathan Saller, President/CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union. "We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commitment to providing excellent service to our members while maintaining our focus on innovation and operational excellence."

Haines' expertise and vision will guide teams toward cost savings and exceptional service delivery, ensuring that every department is aligned with the credit union's mission to serve its members with the highest standards.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org.

