Bellwether Farms' Crème Fraîche Now Available at Costco Across California and Hawaii

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Farms, a Sonoma-based family creamery, announces today that its best-selling Crème Fraîche has increased availability in Costco across California and Hawaii for the holidays. The expanded partnership offers the popular product in a Costco-exclusive tub size of 16 ounces.

The award-winning, French-style cultured cream is truly a 'chef's secret ingredient' and is the perfect way to elevate any dish. Its rich, nutty, and slightly tart flavor enhances sweet or savory dishes, and is perfect dolloped on fruit or stirred into soups and sauces. With the Costco-exclusive 16-ounce size, chefs and at-home cooks will be well supplied to produce all their family's favorite holiday treats.

"Additional Costco locations for the holidays is a huge win for us and our customers," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "This time of year, there is a high demand for a larger size of the Crème Fraîche. With the holiday season approaching and the need to entertain, it's the perfect finishing touch for shareable appetizers like smoked salmon or caviar. We're thrilled to be meeting our customers' needs with this expanded partnership."

As with all Bellwether Farms products, the Crème Fraîche is made in small batches using traditional methods. To learn more about Bellwether Farms' Crème Fraîche and for a store locator, please visit BellwetherFarms.com .

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

