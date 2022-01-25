Bellwether Farms to Showcase Line of Sheep Milk and Cow Milk Products at Winter Fancy Food Show 2022

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Farms, a Sonoma-based family creamery, announces today it will be sampling new Fresh Sheep Cheese Logs, Whole Milk Basket Ricotta, and Crème Fraîche at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6 through February 8. This year, the Specialty Food Association's trade show brings together food brands in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center after a two-year hiatus.

Bellwether Farms, a Sonoma-based family creamery, announces today it will be sampling new Fresh Sheep Cheese Logs, Whole Milk Basket Ricotta, and Crème Fraîche at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6 through February 8. This year, the Specialty Food Association's trade show brings together food brands in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center after a two-year hiatus.

Fancy Food Show attendees will have the opportunity to try Bellwether Farms' award-winning, French-style, cultured Crème Fraîche, which has a rich, nutty flavor with an appealing tart finish. Unlike sour cream, it won't curdle in sauces or soups and brings complex richness to the simplest recipes. In its original draining basket, Bellwether Farms' unique Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is known for its pillowy texture and will also be available to taste at the show. Whole sheep milk, sourced from a small network of local sheep dairies, is the key to the Bellwether Farms' Fresh Sheep Cheese Logs' exceptionally creamy texture, the perfect addition to any cheeseboard or fresh baguette.

"We're thrilled to finally be able to gather in person again and connect with retailers and other cheese producers," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "This industry really does have its own sense of community, and we love being a part of the show and getting real-time feedback with our product sampling."

Bellwether Farms will be sampling at the Winter Fancy Food Show from Sunday, February 6 to Tuesday, February 8 at booth #2647 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 207

[email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Farms