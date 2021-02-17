Bellwether Farms' Whole Milk Basket Ricotta Sales Up 50%

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned Bellwether Farms today announces that sales of its hand-dipped Whole Milk Basket Ricotta increased by 50 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year. Thanks to this unprecedented demand, Bellwether Farms is working with its grocery partners to expand distribution of the Whole Milk Basket Ricotta and increasing availability in key regions.

Bellwether Farms Whole Milk Basket Ricotta

As many fans of Bellwether Farms already know, delicious, authentic ricotta is one of life's simple pleasures and is arguably the most enjoyable by itself with a spoon. Whole Milk Basket Ricotta's smooth, creamy, pillowy-soft texture and delicate, slightly sweet flavor make for an indulgent snack, dessert, a star in a variety of savory dishes — and everything in between.

In accordance with Bellwether Farms' motto "whole is better," Bellwether Farms' hand-dipped Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is made from whole, full-fat Jersey cow milk straight from healthy, happy cows. The Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is even housed in its original draining basket, another touch that harkens back to the days of artisanal cheese-production and makes it truly unique.

"We are delighted that our Whole Milk Basket Ricotta is resonating, because it's a product we are particularly proud of," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "We hear from folks all the time that they've never had ricotta as good as ours, and it makes sense. There's nothing else quite like it on the market, and you can really taste the difference. We can't think of a better way to head into our 35th anniversary year than to continue this great momentum into 2021."

To learn more about Bellwether Farms' Whole Milk Basket Ricotta, how #WholeIsBetter and for a store locator, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

Press Contact:

Katie Cycan

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x 207

[email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Farms

Related Links

https://bellwetherfarms.com/

