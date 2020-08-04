BellXcel Partners with Magic EdTech for First-to-Market Enterprise Solution in the Youth Development Sector

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BellXcel (www.bellxcel.org), a leading USA nonprofit known for evidence-based summer and afterschool programs, announces its strategic partnership with Magic EdTech (www.magicedtech.com), a New York-based, digital learning product solutions company. The partnership will blend BellXcel's expertise in designing and executing successful educational solutions with Magic EdTech's technology expertise to deliver a full suite, enterprise SaaS product for the youth development sector.

The engineering partnership between Magic EdTech and BellXcel will build an innovative, all-in-one SaaS product for youth leaders and school administrators to scale and power their programs anytime, anywhere. The new features in the easy to use platform will streamline the design, organization, implementation and assessment of youth programs.

"Our partnership with Magic is a defining factor in successfully advancing our vision for BellXcel's first-to-market Enterprise Solution in the youth development sector. Magic EdTech's enduring commitment to our mission and laser focus on our SaaS product instills strong confidence in our collective ability to realize our goals," said Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, CEO, BellXcel.

"We are excited to partner with BellXcel," said Acky Kamdar, CEO, Magic EdTech. He added, "Both Magic and BellXcel believe that technology will help program leaders and school administrators achieve greater impact in their communities. BellXcel's vision and our engineering expertise are aligned to make a difference in the youth program experience."

About BellXcel

BellXcel is a national nonprofit organization in youth development with nearly 30 years of experience in innovating educational solutions rooted in evidence. BellXcel is changing the way their partners can reach and impact more children and families exponentially. BellXcel plans to further revolutionize the youth development sector with its first to market, all-in-one SaaS product for youth leaders and school administrators to scale and power their programs anytime, anywhere.

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech has been in the education technology business since 1989 and has a global presence with a workforce of 550 EdTech engineers. Magic EdTech's experience of delivering learning platforms with analytics to empower students and educators manifests in its cloud-hosted out-of-the-box SaaS platform, MagicBox (Gold Award winner, IMS, Learning Impact Award 2020 - https://www.getmagicbox.com ) that is currently used by 3.6MM students globally.

