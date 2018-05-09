Belly Bandit® Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary with Target Launch and Ten New SKUs

"Ten years is a big milestone, and we're excited to be celebrating with our partner, Target," said Jodi, Lori and Kari Caden, Belly Bandit® co-founders. "As a brand, we have achieved a lot over the past decade, and look forward to bringing many more amazing products to the market."

Belly Bandit® Basics will launch with the Maternity Support Belt and plans to expand its collection to additional pregnancy and postpartum products. The Maternity Support Belt is designed to lift your belly, support your back, and stabilize your pelvic area, which can help:

Ease back aches by redistributing belly weight and reducing the strain on your back muscles

Alleviate pelvic pain by limiting the mobility of your pelvic joints

Relieve pressure on your bladder

Increase postural stability

Reduce discomfort during exercise

The Maternity Support Band is available exclusively at Target and Target.com and retails for $39.95.

In honor of the brand's ten year anniversary, Belly Bandit's® boutique collection will introduce a new, completely redesigned Belly Bandit Belly Wrap. In May, fans can look for the B.D.A. Maternity Tank and Perfect Nursing Tank. In June, Belly Bandit will introduce their new "Anti-line" of panties and bras and later in the year, Belly Bandit® plans to release their first maternity athleisure line, C-section Briefs and many more patented products.

For more information on availability or to see Belly Bandit's® full line of award-winning products, please visit www.bellybandit.com.

About Belly Bandit:

Belly Bandit® is a for women by women company, dedicated to its mission of empowering women to look and feel their absolute best before, during and after pregnancy. The company has evolved from its signature product, the Belly Bandit®, Belly Wrap and expanded to include, maternity wear, intimates, and a complete line of compression shapewear.

