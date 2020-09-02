BellyMelly Launches First-of-Its-Kind Food Ordering Solution in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online food ordering service BellyMelly announces today that Chicagoans can now order takeout from their favorite restaurants, while giving back to their local community.

BellyMelly is a restaurant-friendly marketplace that empowers the local restaurant owner and the community it works in. With an unprecedented low processing rate of 5% per order, BellyMelly works with local restaurant owners to help transition them away from damaging third party platforms. In addition, the company donates one dollar of each sale to a local community partner.

"I've spent over 30 years in the Chicago restaurant industry and have seen firsthand how third-party technologies and their hidden fees, penalties and charges can cause serious problems for local restaurants," said David Litchman, founder of BellyMelly. "Our goal is to put the relationship back into food ordering by encouraging and inspiring people to play a more active role in supporting the local restaurant economy and serving their communities."

How BellyMelly works:

User orders from a local restaurant using the BellyMelly app (iOS and Android) or online portal. Upon checkout, user selects from a list of local community organizations he or she would like BellyMelly to make a donation to – at no cost to the user or restaurant! BellyMelly collects payment, sends profit to the restaurant, and shares $1 donation directly with community organization.

BellyMelly is working with several Chicago-area restaurants, including Pockets, Bojono's Pizzeria, Little Red Hen, Spuntino, Makisu Shushi Lounge & Grill, Poke Burrito, Dao Thai, Pavillion Restaurant & Lounge, Stacked & Folded, Lulu's, Taco Diablo, Siam Pasta, Frida's Breakfast & Lunch, and Clarke's Restaurant.

"We chose to work with BellyMelly because we like the idea of being able to support our local community, and our customers like working with us to donate to local organizations," said Eric Kim, owner of Makisu Sushi Lounge & Grill. "It's a win-win for everyone."

BellyMelly has also partnered with several Chicago-area organizations, including Intonation, PAWS Chicago, Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The platform is also working closely with students at Northwestern University to assist with fundraising efforts for campus philanthropies and organizations such as Northwestern University Dance Marathon, Evanston Fight for Black Lives and Relay for Life.

For more information regarding partnership opportunities and restaurants available locally, please visit www.bellymelly.com.

Media contact:

Kate Stuard

[email protected]

309-533-2206

SOURCE BellyMelly

Related Links

http://www.bellymelly.com

