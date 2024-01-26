Belmar, the Heart of Downtown Lakewood, Welcomes Google Fiber to Its Vibrant Community and Celebrates Leasing Success

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmar, the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Lakewood, is thrilled to announce the addition of Google Fiber to its esteemed tenant roster. The internet service provider has secured over 13,000 square feet of prime space at the heart of Belmar's Plaza, marking a significant milestone as Belmar prepares to celebrate its 20th Anniversary in May.

Summer Events at Belmar. The Rink at Belmar

With over 1,500,000 square feet of retail, office, and entertainment, in addition to 3,500 residents, Belmar provides a diverse mix of local boutiques and national brands, coupled with 100+ events per year. GFiber's decision to join Belmar underscores the center's appeal as a community-driven space. The new office suite will not only serve as a cutting-edge workspace for GFiber and the Google Fiber Webpass team, but will also contribute to the energy and vitality of Lakewood's downtown.

In addition to welcoming GFiber, Belmar is excited to celebrate significant leasing success. Bridge33 Capital, the driving force behind Belmar, has successfully signed over 25 leases in the past two years since assuming ownership, encompassing an impressive 182,000 square feet of retail and office space. This has brought strong partners to the Belmar development such as Lady Nomada, Great Divide Brewery, Fidelity, Muller Engineering, and more.

"Belmar's successful comeback signals the revival of downtown Lakewood. The buzz of activity is evident, creating an environment where you can seamlessly shop, work, play, and live – all within 15 minutes of the mountains and downtown Denver. The addition of GFiber unquestionably solidifies Belmar as the go-to destination for the greater West Denver community," said Austin Tillack, Sr. Director of Leasing at Bridge33 Capital.

As Google builds out its new space in the heart of Belmar, the entire community eagerly anticipates the positive impact this collaboration will have on the local landscape. "We couldn't be more excited that Google has chosen Lakewood for their new office! Google's decision to put down roots here with us shows just how effective the combination of Lakewood's strong local economy, desire to be business friendly, and collaborative efforts of the City of Lakewood's economic development team can be," says Mayor Wendi Strom. "We thank Google for their investment in our community. I'm looking forward to the positive impact they will have for our residents, and I can't wait to welcome them home to Lakewood!"

For further information, please contact:

Andrea Schubert

Bridge33 Capital

[email protected]

402.427.4408

About Belmar: Positioned in the heart of Lakewood, Colorado, Belmar is an award-winning destination, artfully reimagining the essence of downtown living. Belmar boasts over 80 local boutiques and national brands strategically positioned at the crossroads of Wadsworth and Alameda. Across its 22 blocks, Belmar showcases more than 726,000 sq. ft. of top-tier retail space, 300,000 sq. ft. of modern offices, and provides a vibrant home to over 3,500 residents.

About Bridge33: Bridge33 is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on open-air retail centers. For additional information about Bridge33, please visit www.bridge33capital.com.

SOURCE Belmar