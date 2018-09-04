Belmont Instrument, LLC Announces the Acquisition of HC LIFE Ltd.

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Belmont Instrument, LLC ("Belmont") announced that it has acquired HC LIFE Ltd. ("HC LIFE"). HC LIFE, headquartered in Wokingham, United Kingdom, is a leading distributor of innovative healthcare equipment to hospitals, medical professionals, paramedics, the British Ministry of Defense, businesses, and government agencies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Belmont's acquisition of HC LIFE extends its direct commercial presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Further, it provides Belmont with a logistics hub to better facilitate distribution of its products to European customers.

Brian Ellacott, Chief Executive Officer, Belmont, stated, "We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of HC LIFE and welcome its employees as the newest team members to Belmont. This is the second among several planned strategic acquisitions for Belmont as we continue to expand our direct commercial presence globally."

Ian Niblock, Business Manager, HC LIFE, stated, "After years of close collaboration with Belmont as their distributor for the United Kingdom and Ireland, we are delighted to officially become part of the Belmont family and help accelerate the growth and presence of Belmont in Europe."

Massachusetts based Belmont Instrument, LLC is a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings. Belmont's premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Belmont's technology is credited with saving thousands of lives globally by infusing warm blood and fluid into patients experiencing massive blood loss, while exceptional air removal features help keep the patient safe from air embolism. Belmont also offers the close-to-patient, IV pole mounted Buddy 2™ and portable, battery-operated buddy lite™ for all low-flow hospital and pre-hospital blood and fluid warming.

Following its acquisition of MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd. earlier this year, Belmont's portfolio has grown to include non-invasive patient temperature management solutions. Belmont's advanced targeted temperature solutions consist of the Allon® system with ThermoWrap® patient garment, and the CritiCool® system with CureWrap™ patient garment. These non-invasive solutions are designed to enable healthcare providers to exercise precise control and management of patient body temperature.

Belmont is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity ("Audax"). Since its founding in 1999, Audax has been focused on building leading middle market companies. Audax has invested $5 billion in 114 platform and 676 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value.

HC LIFE is a leading distributor of innovative healthcare equipment to hospitals, medical professionals, paramedics, the British Ministry of Defense, businesses, and government agencies. HC LIFE exclusively distributes for leading medical device manufacturers to the UK and Ireland. They provide best in class technology, set high standards of prompt and careful delivery, and possess the technical know-how and service expertise to maintain and repair equipment.

