Belong Health Continues to Solidify its Leadership Team; Appoints Marvin O'Quinn and Bruce Nash to its Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong Health, the first company dedicated to partnering with regional payers to deliver Medicare Advantage and Special Needs Plans, has appointed Marvin O'Quinn, President and Chief Operating Officer of CommonSpirit Health, and Dr. Bruce Nash, former Chief Physician Executive at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, to its Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Jennie Byrne is joining Belong Health as Co-Founder, and Chief Patient Officer.

"Belong Health's goal of a care delivery model that better serves complex and vulnerable populations – those eligible for Medicare, Medicaid, or both – aligns with my aspirations and work at CommonSpirit," said Mr. O'Quinn. "Partnering closely with regional health plans that have direct relationships with the communities they serve is the right way to build trust with members and drive lasting change."

In its continued effort to deliver market-leading multidisciplinary care to its partners, Belong Health has appointed Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD as Co-Founder and Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Byrne previously served as Chief Behavioral Health Officer and VP of Clinical Excellence at CareMore, where she designed and executed unique integrated care models in advanced primary care and helped drive virtual care adoption for behavioral health at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're building a care model at Belong that is meant to fully support underserved and overlooked members of our communities," said Dr. Byrne. "Our approach will incorporate tenets of integrated care, evidence-based methods for behavior change, and psychological understanding of human needs. Unlike traditional fee-for-services insurance models, Belong Health will offer proactive care that considers not only medical need, but also behavioral health, substance abuse, and coordination of other community-based social services."

To support their ongoing talent acquisition needs, the Belong Health leadership team has teamed up with Chasm Partners, led by its Founder and Managing Partner, Matt Dumas, to power their recruiting efforts.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Belong Health on this ambitious new launch. Chasm has built a strong reputation on our ability to identify and recruit the leading minds in healthcare and bring them together to solve complex problems. Belong Health's mission to provide a superior care experience for a complex, vulnerable patient population will significantly improve the lives of its members."

About Belong Health

Belong Health delivers a kinder, more straightforward insurance experience for Medicare-eligible members. We partner with regional health plans to help them launch or grow market-leading Medicare Advantage and Special Needs Products. We believe that high-quality health care should be accessible to all and that local, regional health plans are best positioned to serve their community as its trusted health insurance partners.

About Chasm

Chasm Partners is a retained executive search firm and talent development organization exclusively focused on healthcare, leveraging proprietary processes, tools and economic models that drive results for our clients. We work with the nation's most prominent, innovative, and growth-oriented companies focused on disrupting healthcare and help them achieve sustainable organizational scale through human capital.

For more information, visit www.chasmpartners.com.

