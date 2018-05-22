Belong.Life and American Cancer Society to Mobilize Cancer Patients Online With Social Network

The ACS Belong collaboration, named American Cancer Society 4U, opens the way for Belongers to tap the latest cancer research news, important ACS updates, access to patient-tailored online resources drawing from machine-learning technology advances, and network with members coping with similar cancer-related issues. Forum members can contact the ACS National Cancer Information Center (NCIC) directly and receive personal guidance on a wide variety of cancer-related topics.

"The connections we have created with patients via our Belong group have broadened our reach to those who can directly benefit from access to our resources and expert guidance," said Richard Wender, MD, chief cancer control officer, American Cancer Society.

During the last six months, thousands of conversations have been held within the American Cancer Society 4U forum, touching on the most pressing patient-care priorities: treatment information and tips, coping with clinical conditions and side effects, emotional support, nutrition, ACS services, financial impact of cancer, seeking clinical trials, and others.

"Even with the closest of connections, it's difficult for supportive family and friends to fully understand what you're going through," said an anonymous Belong user battling breast cancer. "Belong provides a safe haven to share experiences and knowledge and interact with people going through the exact same thing. It is empowering to know that I'm not alone, and have access to a tremendous amount of relevant information and resources. Most importantly, my own experiences may help someone else find a smarter path, and vice-versa. We are all here for each other."

"Patients need information and support to overcome the medical, emotional, economic and physical challenges that present with a cancer diagnosis, and our ACS partnership combines the influence and mission of one of the world's great advocacy groups with the active voice of the patient," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong. "We are honored to work with ACS and other global cancer-advocacy organizations dedicated to making a challenging life journey easier to navigate, by drawing on digital expertise and convenience to help beat cancer together."

*ACS does not endorse any product or service.

About Belong

Founded in 2015 by noted entrepreneurs Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin each having lost relatives to cancer, Belong is a free patient navigation app that gives voice to cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey and improve quality of life. The Belong global community is a proprietary big data platform and Machine Learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and discuss privately life issues of urgency. Today, Belong.life is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and is in partnership with the American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Canada and others. For more information, please visit: http://belong.life .

Download link – http://belong.life/download

