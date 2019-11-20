Belong.Life Expands to South Africa, Broadens Global Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, developer of the world's largest social network for cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare providers, announced today that it has partnered with The Breast Health Foundation (BHF) and The Pink Parasol Project to provide support to those living with breast cancer in South Africa. Together, the organizations will work towards improving the quality of life for breast cancer patients by increasing access to authentic and trusted medical information, connecting individuals to medical and patient support communities and providing personalized tools to assist throughout the cancer journey.

It is estimated that 3.6 percent, or one in 28, South African women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Belong.Life's free mobile app, Belong – Beating Cancer Together, currently used by more than 200,000 cancer patients and caregivers around the world, provides customized information about treatment and recovery, clinical trial matching, emotional support forums, as well as direct access to medical experts, providers, support programs and more.

"The Breast Health Foundation and Pink Parasol project are delighted to collaborate with Belong.Life. This partnership will result in an integrated platform that provides medical and psycho-social support to all those affected by Breast Cancer in South Africa," said Louise Turner, COO of the Breast Health Foundation.

Belong.Life uses a hyper personalized patient engagement mobile app powered by proprietary algorithm and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver customized content for each user. Additionally, data from the Belong.Life platform has been used to support international research projects recognized by the global oncology community, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).

"While breast cancer is common all around the world, gaps in education, lack of support and access to medical professionals persist," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life. "We are thrilled to expand our footprint to South Africa with our distinguished partners, BHF and The Pink Parasol Project, as they join our growing list of global partners including The American Cancer Society, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer Canada among others. Together we will further our shared vision to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families."

Belong.Life recently launched its new Patient Engagement Platform (PEP), extending services to a wider range of therapeutic areas and providing end-to-end patient engagement solutions for global payers, pharma and hospitals.

About Belong.Life

Founded in 2015, Belong – Beating Cancer Together is a free social and patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage the treatment journey and improve quality of life. The Belong global community gains access to a proprietary big data platform and machine learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and to privately discuss issues related to their condition. The Belong Patient Engagement Platform provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution that includes personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services. Today, Belong is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and has partnerships with leading patient advocacy associations, including the American Cancer Society, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Canada, as well as many healthcare providers and pharma companies. The company also conducts research, collaborates with leading universities and has published research with The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and other organizations.

Website: https://belong.life/

Follow Belong on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Breast Health Foundation (BHF)

The Breast Health Foundation (BHF), is a Not for Profit established in April 2002 in conjunction with several companies and organisations to educate the public on breast cancer and breast health, increase awareness and empower women. The BHF aims to put to rest myths surrounding breast cancer and to provide an open forum where women feel that they can come forward with their problems. Traditionally, women in Africa have been seen as the heart and soul of the family. By ensuring their health and by educating them, the health education messages are passed on to children, husbands and partners. For more information, visit https://www.mybreast.org.za/.

About The Pink Parasol Project

The Pink Parasol is an online community designed to help the patient locate a practitioner or therapist to aid them in their cancer journey. To ease the difficulties a patient faces on the path that they embark on. As the saying goes, knowledge is power and here we hope to give you the information you need to empower yourself on your cancer journey. For more information, visit http://pinkparasol.co.za/.

