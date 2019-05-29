Belong.Life Launches End-to-end Patient Engagement Platform for Payers, Providers, Pharma and Advocacy Groups

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.life, creators of the "Belong - Beating Cancer Together" mobile app, the world's largest interactive social network for cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, announced today the availability of its new breakthrough Patient Engagement Platform (PEP) for all healthcare stakeholders. Designed to improve patient engagement, education, compliance, satisfaction, auto-care coordination and efficiency, the end-to-end solution provides patients, payers, providers, pharma and advocacy groups with hyper-personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services.

The Belong Patient Engagement Platform (Belong PEP) leverages Belong's machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to provide superior engagement, user acquisition and data insights. It is available as a software as a service (SaaS) solution or a fully managed service.

"As the 'Belong - Beating Cancer Together' app has grown around the world, many representatives from top healthcare organizations have approached us asking for a similar patient engagement solution that could serve their audience and needs," said Eliran Malki, Co-Founder and CEO of Belong. "The launch of our PEP is a natural move for us, as Belong's vision was always to help as many patients and medical professionals as possible. Now, we are extending our solution to provide new insight to additional communities of patients, across a range of different diseases, treatment, payers, providers and recovery processes."

The 'Belong - Beating Cancer Together' mobile app serves a community of around 200,000 cancer patients and their caregivers, providing key information about recovery, emotional support forums, access to experts who provide educational information, clinical trial matching and more. The ML and AI components of the app have also been used to support international research projects recognized by market leaders and the wider oncology community, including events organized by the European Society for Medical Oncology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

"The healthcare industry is increasing its focus on patient centricity, engagement and experience," explained CTO Irad Deutsch. "However, engaging patients comes with many challenges, including regulations, operational challenges, user acquisition and retention and creating educational content. The Belong PEP solution can effectively answer many of these challenges, helping to lower the risk of failure, while increasing the organization's value and ROI dramatically."

About Belong.life

Founded in 2015 by noted entrepreneurs Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin after each lost relatives to cancer, Belong - Beating Cancer Together is a free patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey while improving their quality of life. The Belong global community gains access to a proprietary big data platform and machine learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and to privately discuss urgent issues related to their condition. The Belong Patient Engagement Platform provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution that includes personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services. Today, Belong is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and has partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and others. The company also conducts research, collaborates with leading universities and has published research with The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and other organizations.

