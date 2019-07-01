Belong.Life Raises $14 Million Series B Round to Accelerate Growth of Global Oncology Solution and Expand Rollout End-to-end Patient Engagement and Health Research Platform

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, creators of the "Belong - Beating Cancer Together" mobile app, the world's largest social network and navigator app for cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, announced today that it has completed a $14 million Series B fundraising round, led by IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Other participants in the round included The Group Ventures and other existing investors.

The Company will use the funding to advance and expand the World's Largest Cancer Social Network and the new Belong Patient Engagement Platform (PEP), which is gaining traction among global healthcare providers, payers, and life science companies. PEP is designed to improve patient engagement, education, compliance, satisfaction, auto-care coordination and efficiency. The end-to-end solution provides patients, payers, providers, and life science companies with hyper-personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services.

"We are honored by the support and trust of IQVIA and our investors," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and chief executive officer of Belong.Life. "We at Belong are focused on building the most robust, hyper-personalized and configurable patient engagement and research platform. Starting with Belong – beating cancer together, we quickly grew to become the world's largest social network and patient navigator app for cancer, collaborating with leading and disruptive researchers and publications in the market. Now, in addition to increasing our global cancer reach, Belong will bring its capabilities and expertise to additional diseases and stakeholders, to achieve the vision we established at the very beginning."





"Our investment in Belong is part of our strategy to identify and accelerate disruptive technologies that can improve healthcare," said Tal Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA. "Through its unique patient engagement platform with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Belong can utilize and complement IQVIA's solutions to transform patient engagement. We are thrilled to work with Belong as they help transition patient engagement from transactions to experiences – giving their customers the type of engagement they want."

About Belong.life

Founded in 2015 by noted entrepreneurs Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin after each lost relatives to cancer, Belong - Beating Cancer Together is a free patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey while improving their quality of life. The Belong global community gains access to a proprietary big data platform and machine learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and to privately discuss issues related to their condition. The Belong Patient Engagement Platform provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution that includes personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services. Today, Belong is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and has partnerships with leading patient advocacy associations, including the American Cancer Society, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Canada, as well as many healthcare providers and pharma companies. The company also conducts research, collaborates with leading universities and has published research with The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and other organizations.

