BELOVED AFFIRM ORIGINALS SERIES "GOING HOME" RETURNS TO GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX FOR SECOND COMPELLING SEASON, CELEBRATING THE JOURNEY OF LIFE

Going Home premiered on Great American Pure Flix in June of 2022 with the show's first season and quickly became a member favorite. Creator Dan Merchant returns as the AFFIRM Originals series' showrunner and lead director. Cynthia Geary once again stars as Charley Copeland, a hospice nurse who sees her role as a calling from God to help shepherd people from this life to eternity. Watch the trailer link here .

"This is one of my favorite and most meaningful roles," Geary said. "I can't wait for 'Going Home' fans to experience this new season filled with stories of compassion and forgiveness."

In addition to Geary, the show also stars Cozi Zuehlesdorff, Aviona Rodriguez Brown, Steve Lloyd, Christopher Wiehl, Elly Sims, Trent Sims, and Matt Davidson.

Season 2 guest stars include Karen Allen (RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK), Mel Harris (THIRTYSOMETHING), Ellen Travolta (CHARLES IN CHARGE), Gloria Reuben (LINCOLN), George Newbern (FATHER OF THE BRIDE), and Cayden Boyd (THE ADVENTURES OF SHARKBOY AND LAVAGIRL).

"We loved hearing how the show touched people's hearts in our first season," Merchant said. "In this new season, things get more personal for Charley and the other hospice nurses. We think the audience will be touched as Charley explores GriefShare with Alec to help manage the loss of his wife as well as a loss Charley doesn't realize she's still grieving. Janey grows into her own as an excellent nurse only to find things complicated by a new love interest, and Tamara manages serious health issues even as her strength and grace bolster Sunset House."

GriefShare is a global Christian grief-support group that has a personal connection to Going Home . Merchant turned to a GriefShare group for support after the loss of his father and found it instrumental in his healing journey.

The first episode of the second season releases on Great American Pure Flix Friday, January 5. The rest of the release schedule is set for:

Episode 2: Friday, January 12

Episode 3: Friday, January 19

Episode 4: Friday, January 26

Episode 5: Friday, February 2

Episode 6: Friday, February 9

Season 1 is available exclusively on Great American Pure Flix.

The new "Going Home Original Series Soundtrack" will be digitally released on January 12th by Madison Gate Records making available a collection of original songs from the first two seasons of the show. The inspiring theme song, "The Way Home," written and performed by Aaron Morgan, and "The Road Back to You" by Nate Merchant, are featured among a dozen original songs crafted specifically for the show. "The songs are an essential ingredient to the beautiful world of Going Home. The music invites you deeper into the story, almost like the songs are another character," said writer/co-producer Kara Merchant. The soundtrack album also includes several moving selections from composer Stephen Phillips' evocative score. "Going Home provides me such a beautiful tapestry of real-life emotion to score to that I often find myself on a divine autopilot as I'm crafting the music," noted Phillips.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX

Great American Pure Flix is the clean-streaming home for quality entertainment celebrating faith, family, and hometown values. Through a 2023 merger with Sony, Great American Pure Flix is now part of the Great American Media family, the leading provider of wholesome family-friendly and inspirational movies and programs. Great American Media includes the linear channels Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living. With inspiring movies, programs, and Christmas all year long, Great American Pure Flix is home to quality clean streaming anywhere, anytime.

ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, FIREPROOF, THE STAR, COURAGEOUS, PAUL: APOSTLE OF CHRIST, OVERCOMER, WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, SHOW ME THE FATHER, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, and A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures. Next up, AFFIRM will release THE FORGE from the Kendrick Brothers exclusively in theaters August 2024. AFFIRM Originals was launched in 2021 to expand its series and film library with titles such as "Going Home," LEGACY PEAK, MOONRISE, and 5000 BLANKETS. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts, and entertains audiences around the world, focusing on family and faith through its three divisions: AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television, and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

ABOUT GOING LOCAL PRODUCTIONS

Going Local Productions is a full-service creative and production concern specializing in filmed entertainment. With more than 30 years of experience creating, writing, directing, and producing television series and feature films, Going Local Productions is respected in the industry for its creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Going Local Productions proudly develops and produces original content in-state and partnering with the top studios and networks. Season 2 of "Going Home," produced with Sony's AFFIRM Originals for Great American Pure Flix, accomplishes its goal of creating mainstream entertainment with high-level production values on a responsible budget. For inquiries, [email protected].

Media Contact:

Angela Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix