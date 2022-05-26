Beloved Arise Announces its Queer Youth of Faith Ambassadors and its "All In" Party in L.A.

In honor of Queer Youth of Faith Day on June 30, 2022, Beloved Arise encourages communities to go "all in" to celebrate the life, creativity, and gifts of LGBTQIA+ youth across all faith traditions.

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Arise, the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of faith, proudly presents Jacob Feldon (Logan, UT), Lily Clifford (Portland, OR), Roswell Grey (Sherman, TX), Sabrina Hodak (Hollywood, FL), and Sid Karasek (Cedar Rapids, IA) as the organization's queer youth of faith ambassadors. These inspiring young leaders give voice to LGBTQ+ youth who are often silenced and marginalized in religious communities.

Beloved Arise

"One in four LGBTQIA+ youth say faith is important to them, but many struggle with embracing both their faith and their queer identity. I hope our five queer youth of faith ambassadors, who come from various faith traditions, can be a source of inspiration and encouragement," said Dr. Jun Love Young, founder of Beloved Arise. "As part of PRIDE month, Queer Youth of Faith Day is our chance to go "all in" to support LGBTQ+ youth from across all religious communities. In a world that tells them to change or hide in shame, let's all boldly say to queer youth: You are beautiful, beloved, and worth celebrating!"

These queer youth of faith ambassadors will be featured in various Beloved Arise events and programs throughout the duration of Pride Month, culminating on Queer Youth of Faith Day when a keynote address will be delivered by one of the ambassadors at the #QYFDAY All In party in Los Angeles, CA.

For the first time, Beloved Arise is collaborating with ALL IN, an inclusive Christian creative community, to host a Queer Youth of Faith Day "All In" Party on June 30th which starts at 6:00 pm PST at Harmony Toluca Lake (4301 Cahuenga Blvd, Toluca Lake, CA 91602). The event will also be livestreamed. A pre-show will commence at 5:00 pm in the lawn area of the church.

The Beloved Arise multi-faith celebration will begin at 6:00 PM and include voices from the LGBTQ+ youth community. After this segment, guests are invited to stay for a free progressive Christian-style worship concert led by Gattison, founder of ALL IN and an artist in Los Angeles. While ALL IN is a Christian community, they are also excited and honored to welcome people of different faith backgrounds. For those who cannot attend the event, Beloved Arise encourages communities across the nation to host their own "All In" parties in celebration of Queer Youth of Faith Day.

Hosted by Beloved Arise, the third annual Queer Youth of Faith Day is sponsored by over 20 partner organizations and people dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ communities, including The Trevor Project, Glaad, PFLAG, JQY (Jewish Queer Youth), Interfaith Alliance, Hidayah, and Keshet. To learn more about Queer Youth of Faith Day, visit www.qyfday.org.

ABOUT BELOVED ARISE

Beloved Arise is the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ+ youth of faith. For more information, please visit www.belovedarise.org .

