Beloved Arise Launches Youth Alliance to Celebrate and Empower Queer Youth of Faith

Sabrina Hodak (she/her) and Sid High (he/him) Announced as Co-Leaders of the Youth Alliance

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Arise, the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of faith, proudly announces Sabrina Hodak (Hollywood, FL) and Sid High (Cedar Rapids, IA) as the co-leaders of its newly launched Beloved Arise Youth Alliance. The Youth Alliance connects LGBTQ+ youth of faith across the nation and provides a space to network and collaborate on projects that have positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

Beloved Arise

"LGBTQ+ youth are in our churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples. They embody deep faith, resilience, and bold imagination. The Youth Alliance will bring these young people together and create opportunities for them to lead local projects," said Dr. Jun Love Young, founder of Beloved Arise. "The Youth Alliance is free to join and how a person identifies is not a deciding factor. We encourage youth of various faith traditions and sexual orientations to join. Members of the Youth Alliance will have access to Beloved Arise mentors and resources, micro grants and more."

Sabrina Hodak (she/her) is a 20-year-old Hollywood, FL resident who is courageously sharing her personal journey of being queer and practicing Judaism. Sabrina identifies as both Modern Orthodox Jewish and bisexual. She has dedicated her energy and time to exploring her faith and her sexual identity by asking questions and seeking mentors. As one of Beloved Arise's Youth Ambassadors, she is excited to serve as a mentor to fellow youth and share the knowledge and perspective she gained over the last few years.

" One in five LGBTQIA+ youth say faith is important to them, but many struggle with embracing both their faith and their queer identity . I hope for the wider population to become aware of the existence of queer youth of faith," said Hodak. "This Pride Month, I plan to elevate the stories of queer Jewish leaders by facilitating Instagram Lives and providing them with a platform to share their personal experiences between the intersection of faith and queerness."

Sid High (he/him) is a 19-year-old Cedar Rapids, IA resident who identifies as a transgender Christian and is on a mission to spread God's word and let everyone know they are loved regardless of their identity. He collaborated with his local library to start Marion, Iowa's first Pride event. As a youth who is living with Epilepsy, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), he also started a support group for youth living with chronic illnesses. He is passionate about sharing words of encouragement with queer youth of faith and youth living with chronic illnesses.

"With the help of Beloved Arise, I recently started a book club called 'All Booked' where we dive into scripture and apply it to our queer identities to inspire hope," said High. "I envision a future where despite our different beliefs we can all come together with love for one another."

Hodak and High will serve as leaders for queer youth of faith throughout the year and will be actively involved in Queer Youth of Faith Day (#QYFDAY), a celebration of LGBTQ+ youth of faith and a national, multi-faith call to prayer on June 30. More details can be found at www.belovedarise.org/pray

Hodak and High will join Beloved Arise in its call for prayer, asking 1.8 million people to pray for queer youth of faith. The Trevor Project estimates that 1.8 million queer youth in the U.S. seriously consider suicide each year. The shame that leads to these crisis points is reinforced by religious communities where young people are taught that queerness is ungodly. Beloved Arise is seeking for 1.8 million prayers for the 1.8 million LBGTQ+ youth who struggle with fully embracing their queer identity and think about taking their own lives.

To learn more about Beloved Arise and the Youth Alliance, please visit www.belovedarise.org/youthalliance.

ABOUT BELOVED ARISE

Beloved Arise is the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of faith. For more information, please visit www.belovedarise.org .

Media contact:

Lauren Witt

[email protected]

8177215576

SOURCE Beloved Arise