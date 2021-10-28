Beloved Brazilian Beauty Brand Nativa SPA Launches into the US with Award Winning, One Of A Kind Quinoa Oil Based Body Care Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativa SPA, a leading body care brand born in Brazil, has launched stateside as part of the Boticario Group, the 31st largest beauty company in the world. Nativa SPA's plant-based, 100% vegan, cruelty free, and unique product line is formulated with an unexpected hero ingredient, Quinoa, the super-grain abundant in Omegas 3, 6 and 9 and antioxidants. The brand harnesses a patented process to extract deep hydrating and firming properties of Quinoa from the Andes region. Blending ancient wisdom and modern technology, the line unlocks superior skin wellness and empowered whole body care, sparking a contagious mindset of celebration, wonder and growth.

Through extensive research, Nativa SPA has created a unique alchemy to bring consumers purified drops of Quinoa Oil that penetrate well beyond the surface for lasting wellness -- mind, body and spirit. A pioneer of Brazil's whole beauty approach, Nativa SPA is responsible for developing an innovative distillation process to extract the purest oil possible. The result is a golden elixir that fills every bottle with whole nutrition, wrapping skin in whole care.

From the formulations to the sensory experiences, the brand embodies its Brazilian heritage and focuses on daily holistic wellness with the message Whole Care for Whole Beings Nativa SPA creates its curated collection, based on the ethos that careful, consistent skin care is an essential part of health and wellbeing and that you cannot treat one part of the body without considering the whole. The team's mission is to share these long-held Brazilian practices and this holistic approach to beauty stateside, and in turn offer a whole new kind of care, and the lasting radiance that accompanies true wellness.

"Brazil is recognized for and lauded internationally for its beauty, from its diverse people to its natural landscapes to the fact that many Brazilian women have gone on to realize super modeling acclaim. But at its core, Brazilian beauty celebrates and focuses on connection -- to self, to each other and to the planet. At Nativa SPA, it is our mission to help foster more of these connections, based above all on quality, efficacy and integrity," says Daniela Dressel, General Manager and Head of US Operations. "We are thrilled to be able to bring our special offerings to the US, and provide a fresh perspective on beauty and personal care. We see our brand as being more than a product line, but a vehicle to help inspire people everywhere to create daily moments of care, and in doing so, create more spots of beauty throughout their lives."

Nativa SPA has launched a focused portfolio in the U.S. market, beginning with their core hero SKUs - Body Lotion ($25), Body Oil ($23) and Hand Cream ($15), along with a "Starter Kit" ($12) which allows consumers to test and try an array of blends - all of them filled with 100% pure Quinoa Oil.

Deep benefits for the skin

The brand's cult favorite product, the Quinoa Body Lotion, soothes and comforts the skin, body, and mind, while restoring the skin's natural glow. The formula has a warm and floral fragrance with notes of peony and a light touch of comforting vanilla, embodied by a rich, yet fast absorbing texture that makes the skin visibly healthier, and whole inside and out.

The product is rich in Vitamin E due to the high concentration of tocopherols.

Rich in Omegas 3, 6, and 9

Natural Source of Collagen, which reduces signs of skin aging, improves skin tonus and firmness and regeneration, and strengthens the skin barrier.

Delivers superior skin nutrition compared to other oils: 30x more than coconut oil, 2x more than almond oil, 4x more than avocado oil, and 2x more than argan oil.

The story behind whole care for whole beings

While most know of Quinoa as a superfood, the inspiration to bring the ingredient into the cosmetic world came from Boticario's Group founder, Miguel Krigsner. During his travels abroad, Krigsner observed quinoa's omni presence internationally for nutritional needs, and so he began to inquire if it could be just as rich for body care as it was for your diet. Inspired by the possibilities he returned to Brazil, mobilized the company's R&D teams and created an innovative and patented process to distill and extract 100% pure oil from the golden grain. Quinoa is now Nativa SPA's most coveted, baseline ingredient and the secret to its international success.

Worldwide presence

Nativa SPA sells one item every second internationally. The brand is currently available in many parts of the world, like Latam, Europe, the UAE and Japan and is thrilled to announce its new arrival in the States. Nativa SPA is available for purchase on its ecommerce site and available to ship across the United States.

A "whole" concern about the environment

Nativa SPA is committed to a significant annual investment in research and development, with sustainability at the forefront the packaging is made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) and is recyclable through the TerraCycle Program, with 1% of brand profits goes towards nature conservation projects. The brand also developed refills that give the lotion bottle a second life, using 78% less plastic than the regular bottle.

Nativa SPA's parent brand, The Boticario Group, takes pride in their ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability through the Boticario Foundation, which has supported research and conservation projects throughout Brazil over the last 31 years. The Boticario Foundation contributes to the generation of knowledge on Brazilian natural heritage, the maintenance of natural areas, and the protection of species, which generates a positive impact on the environment and future generations.

About Nativa SPA:

Whole care for whole beings. Nativa SPA wants to inspire a whole new kind of care: one that celebrates your whole being while sparking wonder and growth. Nativa SPA crafts plant-based body care that's rooted in Brazil and powered by nutrient-rich quinoa for superior skin wellness. With every drop, Nativa SPA embraces all of you—and empowers you to do the same - while standing for performance and pleasure. Nativa SPA body care is your daily bliss in a bottle—with lush textures you love and remarkable scents that comfort your skin and senses. Nativa SPA is committed to clean and the ingredients used care for the whole: vegan, cruelty-free, and free from 1.000+ toxins. The brand follows strict EU safety standards for the good of people and the planet, and believes small steps make a big difference. From a single ingredient to a simple act of self-care, it all adds up to nourish your mind, body, skin, and Earth. Every purchase makes an impact, too - Nativa SPA gives back 1% of proceeds to the Earth and uses sustainable practices from start to finish. Shoppers can learn more about it at www.shopnativaspa.com.

About Boticário Group:

Boticário Group is a Brazilian multi-channel and multi-brand company, consisting of the world's largest Perfumery and Cosmetics chain. With over 3,600 stores in Brazil and around 600 outlets in other countries, it is listed as the 31st largest beauty brand in the world. Through it was also born the Boticário Group Foundation , which for over 30 years continues to develop its innovative approaches. The foundation focuses its efforts on sustainability to minimize the brand's environmental impact through sustainable practices such as recycling, upcycling, conservation, and responsible ingredient sourcing, while positively impacting surrounding communities.

Contact: Behrman Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nativa SPA