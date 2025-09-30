Beloved Chosen Star Elijah Alexander Joins Cast of Daniel as King Nebuchadnezzar

New Film Begins Shooting in India for 2026 Theatrical Release

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unveil Studios has announced Elijah Alexander, beloved by audiences for his role in The Chosen, has joined the cast of the upcoming biblical epic Daniel, directed by the Kooman Brothers. Alexander will portray the iconic King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon, working opposite Mena Massoud (Aladdin) in the sweeping new feature.

A veteran actor with decades of experience across film, television, and stage, Alexander is widely recognized for bringing depth and complexity to his performances. In The Chosen, the most successful crowdfunded series of all time, his portrayal of the calculating Roman magistrate Atticus made him a fan favorite. Now, in Daniel, he takes on the formidable role of Nebuchadnezzar, ruler of the Babylonian empire.

"The Chosen has shown me the power of timeless stories to move audiences in profound ways. Joining Daniel is an incredible honor — King Nebuchadnezzar is one of history's most fascinating figures, and stepping into his world opposite Mena Massoud is both humbling and thrilling," said Alexander.

Daniel is inspired by the extraordinary life of the biblical prophet whose courage and faith made him a central figure in one of history's most turbulent eras. Chronicling Daniel's rise from exile to royal advisor, the film captures timeless themes of resilience, conviction, and hope under pressure.

Filming for DANIEL is set to begin in India later this month, utilizing the country's sweeping landscapes and world-renowned film production resources. With its majestic architecture and skilled crews, India offers the perfect backdrop to bring this timeless story to life on a truly epic scale.

"As we begin production, we're thrilled by the opportunity to capture the scope and grandeur of Daniel's story against such breathtaking backdrops," said co-director Matthew Kooman. His brother and co-director Daniel Kooman added, "Welcoming Elijah Alexander to our cast at this stage makes the journey even more meaningful. His depth as an actor, combined with the passion he's shown in The Chosen, elevates our vision beyond what we imagined."

About the Film

The Kooman Brothers are award-winning indie filmmakers known for inspiring, faith-driven stories including Breath Of Life and She Has A Name. They are partnering with veteran producer Travis Mann (I Can Only Imagine, Zero A.D.) and Collide Productions (The Promised Land).

SOURCE Unveil Studios