Beloved Denver Restaurant Launches a New Venture with Community-Conscious Lil Coffea Shop

Longtime local favorite Little India is serving coffee and Denver community youth organizations with an all-new coffee shop with an inspiring backstory.

DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lil Coffea Shop is welcoming customers to enjoy handcrafted beverages and made-from-scratch foods at their Denver coffee shop, a new business backed by top-rated restaurant Little India. Since its opening, the coffee shop has garnered considerable attention for its excellent menu and service, as well as its community service efforts and inspiring story.

Lil Coffea Shop opened its doors in October of 2021, but truly grasping the meaningful nature of this new business requires an understanding of what came before. Robert (Bobby) Yoakum was a staff member at Little India for nearly a decade, eventually leaving the restaurant in 2013. Sadly, his battles with addiction took hold of his life and led to incredible challenges – all of which he managed to overcome. In February 2020, he was working his job at a Denver Jiffy Lube when he heard a familiar voice say his name. It was Simeran Baidwan, owner of Little India and well-known member of the Denver community.

That moment would prove pivotal for both Yoakum and Baidwan, eventually leading to the idea for a new Denver coffee shop. When the concept finally came to fruition late last year, locals wasted no time making it an often-frequented business and a community staple. Yoakum and Baidwan are partners in Lil Coffea Shop, with their success representing the power of giving someone a second chance.

All items on the Lil Coffea Shop menu, from the freshly-roasted coffee to the grab-and-go foods, are locally sourced. The coffee shop features Denver-based coffee roaster, Huckleberry Roasters, as well as Olive and Finch. Open daily from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Lil Coffea Shop has quickly become a local institution for Denver residents and visitors alike.

But it's not just the menu that demonstrates the great care that goes into every aspect of Lil Coffea Shop; the business is also heavily involved in community organizations and charitable efforts. Through donations, volunteer efforts, and job opportunities, Lil Coffea Shop supports local youth organizations such as Urban Peak. For those familiar with the family and owner behind Little India, the sister business to Lil Coffea Shop, it comes as no surprise to learn that this new venture consistently puts customers and the community first.

Additional details about Lil Coffea Shop, including the coffee shop's menu, can be found on their website athttps://www.lilcoffeashop.com/.

About Lil Coffea Shop: For more than two decades, award-winning Denver restaurant Little India has been a mainstay of the city's culinary scene and community. Owner Simeran Baidwan has partnered with a former longtime Little India employee, Robert Yoakum, to open Lil Coffea. The coffee shop opened its doors in October 2021, serving a variety of hot and cold beverages and healthy, grab-and-go foods. The Lil Coffea Shop team makes significant efforts to support local troubled youth organizations in Denver, including Urban Peak, via donations, work opportunities, and staff volunteering.

For more information about the Lil Coffea Shop, please contact Robert Yoakum at (720)589-0963 or [email protected].

SOURCE Lil Coffea Shop