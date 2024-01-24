Beloved Filipino Bakery, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Makes Its Delicious Debut in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, January 27, 2024

Best known for its iconic Mango Supreme Cake, mouth-watering Butter Mamons and savory Cheesy

Ensaimadas, Red Ribbon's new Brooklyn location marks its second in the Big Apple and its 39th in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. , Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Filipino bakery, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., is celebrating the official debut of its first location in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Located at 5212 Kings Highway – a main thoroughfare in the heart of Brooklyn's bustling Flatbush neighborhood – Red Ribbon is in a prime position to win the hearts of the area's dynamic residents and visitors, one delicious bite at a time. Red Ribbon's newest outpost marks its second location in the Big Apple and 39th in the U.S.

The first Red Ribbon Bakeshop in Brooklyn, NY will be located at 5212 Kings Highway, a main thoroughfare in the heart of the borough's bustling Flatbush neighborhood. Red Ribbon's best-seller, Mango Supreme Cake, is made with the Philippines’ best mangoes. It features three-layer white chiffon cake with fluffy cream and a golden mango glaze between each layer, which is then topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, Red Ribbon is best known for its beautifully crafted cakes that you won't find anywhere else, like its iconic Mango Supreme Cake and vibrant Ube Overload Cake. But Red Ribbon is not just for celebrating special occasions! The unique bakery brand also boasts a delicious array of sweet and savory pastries that are perfect for everyday snacking occasions.

Red Ribbon store openings are a celebration for loyal fans and first-time customers to gather as a community to satisfy their cravings for tasty baked goods that are a delicious reminder of home for some, and a new, exciting treat for others.

For those eager to check out Red Ribbon - Brooklyn, here are the key details:

Address : 5212 Kings Highway, Suite A, Brooklyn, NY 11234

: 5212 Kings Highway, Suite A, 11234 Hours of Operation : 9AM – 9PM , seven days a week

: – , seven days a week How to Order : This location will offer café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their goodies right on the spot. Additionally, customers can place their orders through a variety of options, including to-go, or via the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play) and the Red Ribbon website .

: This location will offer café-style seating for those who want to enjoy their goodies right on the spot. Additionally, customers can place their orders through a variety of options, including to-go, or via the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play) and the . Grand Opening Promos: The first 30 customers on opening day will receive "One Year of Sweetness" – one FREE Butter Mamon or Cheesy Ensaimada every week for an entire year. Additionally, the first 100 customers on Day 1 and the first 50 customers on Day 2 will receive a FREE Assorted Sweet Pastry Bundle and Red Ribbon Tote Bag when they spend at least $50 .

Those already familiar with Red Ribbon can look forward to seeing their favorite items on the menu, while first-timers are invited to explore the brand's enticing line-up of unique bakery offerings, including:

Cakes Made to Celebrate

Mango Supreme Cake – The brand's bestseller! Made with the Philippines' best mangoes, this three-layer white chiffon cake features fluffy cream and a golden mango glaze between each layer and is topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

– The brand's bestseller! Made with best mangoes, this three-layer white chiffon cake features fluffy cream and a golden mango glaze between each layer and is topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry. Ube Overload Cake – Like purple? Like Ube? This one's for you. Ube (purple yam) is used to create this stunning purple chiffon cake that beautifully contrasts with the bright white frosting. Newer to the menu is the Ube Flan Cake that features a creamy milk custard on an ube chiffon cake.

– Like purple? Like Ube? This one's for you. Ube (purple yam) is used to create this stunning purple chiffon cake that beautifully contrasts with the bright white frosting. Newer to the menu is the that features a creamy milk custard on an ube chiffon cake. Yema Caramel Cake – This moist white chiffon cake is wrapped in smooth yema caramel (Philippine custard) and has been relaunched with a fresh design.

Delightful Pastries

Butter Mamon – Moist, fluffy chiffon and 100% butter make for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. This is the all-time favorite amongst fans and is also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

– Moist, fluffy chiffon and 100% butter make for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. This is the all-time favorite amongst fans and is also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors. Cheesy Ensaimada – Soft, moist bread is topped with butter, sugar, and cheese, creating a tasty, gratifying snack.

– Soft, moist bread is topped with butter, sugar, and cheese, creating a tasty, gratifying snack. Chicken Empanada – Savory pastry dough is generously filled with tender chicken and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown.

"Red Ribbon's delicious cakes and pastries are what make holidays, family gatherings, and special occasions feel complete for many of our fans," said Donnie Reyes, Vice President, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We love knowing that our delicious treats play even a small role in bringing people together, and we are excited to introduce our unique twist on traditional bakery items to those who live, work and play in the beautiful borough of Brooklyn."

The new Brooklyn location joins the brand's nearby Queens, NY location (65-02 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside, NY 11377) as well as its Jersey City, NJ location (591 Summit Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07306), which sits just outside of Manhattan. With its new home in Brooklyn, the bakery brand will now proudly serve visitors spanning 39 U.S. locations. To learn more about Red Ribbon Bakeshop, including its U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping services, please visit redribbonbakeshop.com and follow along on Facebook @RedRibbonUSA and on Instagram @redribbonusa for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years, the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations globally, including 40 in the U.S. that span the following states: California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A.", and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

In 2020, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's manufacturing facilities in California and New Jersey have both received Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 18 brands with over 6,800 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand. JFC also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Recently, the Jollibee Group has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will own and operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers' livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

SOURCE Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc