Beloved Fusilli in Miller Place Announces New Owners; Joins Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria 'Family', the Hamptons Institution

"I want to thank the residents of Miller Place and the surrounding area from the bottom of my heart," said Chad Powell, owner of Fusilli. "It has been a labor of love for my family and I to serve the community for over 13 years. We have made great memories and lifelong friends along the way. We are extremely proud to have served them. It is with great confidence that I leave it to the Uncle Joe's team to continue our success. Fusilli customers are in great hands with them."

Led by Tana Gerber and Scott Gerber, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria will become the new steward of Fusilli effective immediately.

"It is very important to us to uphold Fusilli's long-standing traditions of culinary excellence, meaningful community engagement and high-quality customer service that locals have come to know and love," said Tana Gerber. "We are also excited to introduce the Miller Place community to some of the specialties that have made us a trusted, family-friendly brand for over 50 years."

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York-style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as its famous Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings and signature Dolci Doughknots. Members of UJ's loyalty program, Uncle Joe's Social Club, receive free pizza pies on their birthdays, a $20 gift card for every $100 spent on catering orders, free gelato with every meal for kids ages 10 and under, and other special members-only perks.

"It's our distinctive honor to offer beloved pizzaiolos and pizzeria owners respectable retirements befitting their decades of hard work and service to their communities," said Scott Gerber. "Uncle Joe's will continue to expand by acquiring and preserving more high-quality pizzerias throughout Long Island in the years ahead."

Uncle Joe's Pizza & Parlour will open in Miller Place in March, 2024.

To order pizza delivery in Miller Place in March and beyond, visit UncleJoes.com .

About Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria

Founded in 1968 by "Uncle" Joe Sciara, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria is one of Long Island's oldest pizzerias and red sauce joints. The Hamptons Institution, a beacon of tradition and culinary excellence, has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century.

About Founder Giuseppe Sciara

Giuseppe Sciara was born on June 29, 1940 in Sicily. He started working at age 8 picking olives and oranges in the sun-soaked fields of Scordia, saving every lira he could with one dream in mind—to move to America.

In the winter of 1958, with less than ten cents to his name and lacking the ability to read, write, or speak English, Giuseppe embarked on his venture to America, passing through Ellis Island into New York—a journey that would ultimately make him a Long Island legend.

In the 1960s, through apprenticeships and pure Sicilian grit, Giuseppe taught himself the meticulous art of pizza making, developing and perfecting his own original recipes.

In 1968, Giuseppe opened the doors to his first pizzeria in Bay Shore, Long Island, and it quickly became a local hit. Building on this success, he expanded in the decades to follow, opening more pizzerias across Long Island, including a flagship location in the Hamptons. The rest, as they say, is history.

As the years unfolded, drawn by Giuseppe's magnetic warmth, locals and tourists began affectionately calling him "Uncle Joe"—a badge of honor he has cherished ever since.

