Beloved Holiday-Themed Photo Wonderland, SNOWDAY, to Return to Galleria Dallas on Nov. 22

The Magical Entertainment Experience is Open to Kids of All Ages and Even Pets

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year and for many Dallasites, a special holiday-themed photo adventure in the area has become an annual tradition. Now a staple of Galleria Dallas, SNOWDAY , the beloved interactive photo experience, will make its return once again on Friday, Nov. 22 to kickstart the season. Marking its sixth year, the hour-long immersive event will be filled with hundreds of photo opportunities, offering a festively fun journey just in time for Christmas. And annual trips to the North Pole will also soon be departing with SANTALAND providing a front-row ticket to meet the jolly old man himself.

SNOWDAY, the beloved interactive photo experience, will make its return once again to Galleria Dallas on Friday, Nov. 22 to kickstart the holiday season.

Voted by USA Today's 10Best as one of the top things to do in December in Dallas, SNOWDAY continues to add more mind-blowing theatrics every year. New and extra noteworthy this year is a dazzling light and sound show that will run several times per hour before culminating in a snowfall, keeping the winter wonderland experience true to its name. Among the many holiday-themed rooms include SNOWDAY's signature Christmas light maze, now more magical than ever with twinkling lights. Guests can even look forward to a miniature version of Galleria Dallas' ice skating rink.

Other fun additions to this year's SNOWDAY include an out-of-this-world Christmas Kaleidoscope photo and video opportunity along with new merchandise and snack offerings within the on-site Tipsy Elf Tavern. And of course, guests can still capture their memories inside SNOWDAY with the option to either upload their photos instantly to social media or download a printed copy for a keepsake. But new this time around is an exclusive AI image processing feature, creating surreal holiday snapshots that will last far beyond the season.

"We're incredibly excited for another year of Santaland and SNOWDAY which has become such a tradition with DFW families over the years, and we're honored to continue it once again in 2024," said Scot Redman, SNOWDAY team member. "Kids from one to 92 will have fun delighting and celebrating the magic that is Christmas."

SNOWDAY will run Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Meanwhile, SANTALAND will be available to visit through Christmas Eve. The fan-favorite experience will return to its same location on the first floor of Galleria Dallas, next to Banana Republic. Every Wednesday, furry friends of all kinds can also join in on the fun with a special pet friendly night. Additionally, the first three Thursdays of this year's SNOWDAY run will feature a Spanish-speaking Santa Claus. Prices begin at $9.99 for SANTALAND and $19.99 for SNOWDAY with combo tickets offering a 15% discount. Additionally, tickets will also be discounted on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information and to purchase a ticket, visit www.snowdaydallas.com .

