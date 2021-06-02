Beloved Home Appliance Brand - Tiger - at the Helm Of This Summer's Space Exploration Mission

This is the second space mission that includes Tiger technology. In 2018, prior to the Kounotori 7 space mission, JAXA and Technosolver tapped Tiger to develop a double-walled, vacuum-insulated container for a re-entry capsule that was released for recovery in the Pacific Ocean on the way back to Earth.

"It is an honor to have our technologies applied in these critical space missions," noted Keiji Nakai, Product Development Electrical Group section3 manager of Tiger Corporation. "We understand the tremendous responsibility of our design to protect precious samples and supplies. Not only does the container need to be light for space travel, it also needs to maintain samples at their optimal temperatures and be able to be used several times during the mission. It's no small charge – but we accomplished that."

Tiger's container will be tasked with a mission to transport the results of the protein crystal growth experiment being conducted inside the Kibo Laboratory Module of the ISS, safely bringing the crystallized protein back to Earth.



Developing a container that could fulfill this mission required that Tiger fulfill the following technological requirements:

Considerable Mass Reduction – Create a compact container weighing no more than 3.16 kg (7 lb) while still offering high-quality vacuum insulation.

Long-Term Durability – Make the container more durable so it lasts at least three years or six missions.

Rigid Temperature Control – Maintain the temperature inside the container at 20℃ ± 2℃ (68°F ± 3.6°F)—with the aid of only ice packs and no cooling or heating equipment—for at least twelve days, from the time the crystallized protein is placed inside the container to when the protein has safely arrived back on Earth.

The history of the Tiger Corporation is the history of insulation technology itself. Since its founding in 1923, Tiger has been focused on improving insulation for a wide range of usages, pushing the standard and goal lines of innovations.

"As folks enjoy watching the launch in June, take notice of the appliance in your kitchen and Tiger products still to come," added Nakai. "You might just have a bit of space technology right in your hands."

