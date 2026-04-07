Beloved Television Personality Judge Hatchett Releases GOAL GIRLS™

New Children's Book Inspiring Confidence, Leadership and Limitless Dreams for Children Ages 3-8

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judge Glenda A. Hatchett, celebrating 25 years as a beloved television personality whose courtroom show touches the lives of countless people annually, today released a new children's book, Goal Girls™. The third book written by Judge Hatchett – who is also a practicing attorney, equal justice advocate and champion of women's maternal health – Goal Girls is a vibrant celebration of dreams, purpose, and the extraordinary potential within every child.

Judge Hatchett Releases GOAL GIRLS™ New Children’s Book Inspiring Confidence, Leadership and Limitless Dreams for Children Ages 3-8

Designed to spark imagination and self-belief for children ages 3-8, Goal Girls helps them see themselves as leaders, creators, and changemakers. Through joyful language and empowering visuals, the book sows the seeds of confidence, representation, and purpose early on. Perfect for families, classrooms, and libraries, each vibrant page introduces powerful words and affirmations that encourage young readers to: dream boldly, set ambitious goals, and believe they can become anything. Goal Girls is more than an alphabet book – a transformative message from Judge Hatchett to empower the next generation of children with confidence.

"At a very young age, children develop habits and behaviors that can affect their lifelong well-being," says Judge Hatchett. "It is therefore a joy and honor to bring Goal Girls to life and to share it with children everywhere."

Goal Girls is available in hardcover and eBook formats, wherever books are sold including on Goal Girls | Wordeee. Wordeee is the publisher of the book. Following a donation of proceeds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the pre-sale period of Goal Girls, as of today's release, additional proceeds will benefit the Urban Resource Institute, a leading force in creating pathways to safety, stability, and healing for survivors of domestic violence and individuals experiencing homelessness.

About Judge Hatchett

Judge Glenda A. Hatchett is a nationally respected voice in law, media, and child advocacy, with more than 25 years on television as the presiding judge of the two-time Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated series Judge Hatchett, and as the star of The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.

A graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Emory University School of Law, where she was an Earl Warren Scholar, Judge Hatchett completed a prestigious federal clerkship in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. She later served as Chief Presiding Judge of the Fulton County Juvenile Court, leading one of the largest juvenile court systems in the country.

Judge Hatchett served as a high-ranking Senior Attorney at Delta Air Lines. As a business leader, she has served on the boards of directors of three Fortune 500 companies: The Gap, Hospital Corporation of America, and ServiceMaster.

A lifelong advocate for children and families, Judge Hatchett has served on the National Board of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, was a national spokesperson for CASA, and continues to be a global speaker and trusted legal commentator. Through Goal Girls, she is inspiring young readers everywhere to dream boldly and believe in what is possible.

Contact:

Helen Shelton

212.593.6443

917.327.4395

SOURCE Judge Glenda A. Hatchett