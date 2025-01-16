BELOVED THIRD ANNUAL 'GREAT AMERICAN RESCUE BOWL,' GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY'S PARTNERSHIP WITH NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA TO END PET HOMELESSNESS, KICKS OFF SUPER SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

MORE HEARTFELT RESCUE STORIES THAN EVER BEFORE, ANIMALLEAGUE.ORG SHELTER PARTNERS IN CALIFORNIA WORKING TO SAVE PETS DISPLACED BY WILDFIRES

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, a leading producer of high-quality Original movies, series, and specials, and the nation's #1 destination for faith and family content, and North Shore Animal League America, the world's largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, announced the network's 3rd annual "Great American Rescue Bowl," a two-hour Original Special, will once again take the field on Super Sunday, February 9, 2025 (12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET ) to showcase the plight of America's homeless animals. North Shore Animal League America is actively working with its shelter partners in California in response to the recent tragic wildfires. For pets who are microchipped, and in the shelter, owners are being contacted. Many local shelter partners have pets available to be fostered or adopted. Tax deductible donations are requested to continue the critical hands-on care being provided and to bring displaced and homeless animals to safety and provide transport to other states for animals that have been relinquished by their owners. To find the shelter near you and/or to donate go to animalleague.org.

Courtesy of Great American Media Beth Stern / Great American Rescue Bowl 2025

"Great American Rescue Bowl 2025" will feature more heartwarming, heartfelt stories than ever before, including the successful adoption of three of Animal League America's longest-living senior feline residents to a new forever home TOGETHER. The adoption of these senior cats is the bedrock of what Animal League stands for, to care for and nurture shelter pets until the day each goes to a new forever home no matter how long the search takes. "Great American Rescue Bowl" also showcases the nation's passion and commitment to rescuing animals, featuring stories of saving pet lives through fostering, while honoring Animal League America and the lifesaving work of the organization's vast network of national and international shelter partners. Every year, an estimated 1.5 million homeless pets are euthanized. The goal of "Great American Rescue Bowl" is to create awareness for the act of pet adoption while highlighting the most beautiful pets in the world are available in shelters now in our own neighborhoods.

"I have been honored to work with North Shore Animal League America for two decades in our shared mission to find homes for tens of thousands of shelter pets," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Our original specials, like 'Great American Rescue Bowl' are uplifting and fun for the entire family and have contributed to changes in cultural norms related to how we find a new pet. I am grateful society has shifted values while also never forgetting that until the shelters are empty there is always work to be done on behalf of America's homeless pets," Abbott concluded.

"North Shore Animal League America is deeply grateful to Great American Media for enabling us to be the voice for homeless animals," said Joanne Yohannan, SVP, Operations, North Shore Animal League. "They help us shine a light on the rescue work we do, nationally and locally, to save lives while supporting our commitment to rescue, nurture, adopt and educate. We are excited for people to tune into the Great American Rescue Bowl to see the inspiring, transformative stories of animals overcoming adversity and finding their happily ever-after's with just the right balance of cuteness, passion, and fun."

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

As the flagship linear TV network of Great American Media, Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family and country. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations the whole family can enjoy together, including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Great American Family is available in 50 million households via cable and satellite providers; visit https://www.greatamericanfamily.com/channel-finder/or text FAMILY to 877-999-1225 to find your local channel.

ABOUT NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA®

Over the past 80 years since its founding, North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.2 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org

