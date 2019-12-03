Belpointe REIT, Inc., the First Ever Public Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund, Begins Trading on the OTCQX

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belpointe REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: BELP) "The Opportunity Zone REIT" announced that it has begun trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "BELP." This marks the first and only Qualified Opportunity Fund available to be bought and sold directly through an investor's brokerage account. BELP is available through all online brokerages, including, but not limited to, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and E-Trade.

About Opportunity Zones

Opportunity Zones were designated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to provide incentives to spur economic development in low income areas by granting investors significant tax deferral, tax reduction and tax forgiveness treatment to eligible capital gains invested via Qualified Opportunity Funds. "We are very excited to be able to bring a Qualified Opportunity Fund to the public markets," said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe REIT. "Highly tax advantaged and private equity style vehicles like these are not typically available through the retail channels. We are approaching the distribution of our product in a groundbreaking way and are excited for the future success of our company, our shareholders, and the communities we invest in."

Belpointe REIT, Inc. Regulation A Offering

Belpointe REIT's publicly traded advantages are vast:

Commission Free: There is no load to invest directly into Belpointe REIT.

Simplified Purchase Process: Belpointe REIT is simple to purchase. As with any publicly traded company all an investor needs to do is login to their brokerage account and place an order. Therefore eliminating, subscription agreements, mailings, and e-signatures.

Liquidity and Shareholder Controlled Exits: Due to being publicly traded, Belpointe REIT offers increased liquidity to its shareholders. This means each shareholder has greater control over the sale of their investment. If a shareholder, wishes to exit their investment for any reason, at any time they can login to their brokerage account and place an order to sell their shares.

Non-accredited Investors: With Belpointe REIT being publicly qualified under Tier 2 of Regulation A and quoted for trading on the OTCQX non-accredited investors may purchase shares in an amount of up to 10% of the greater of their: (i) annual income or net worth, if an individual, or (ii) revenue or net assets for the most recently completed fiscal year end, if an entity.

Management Team: Belpointe REIT is backed by the Belpointe organization, comprised of former AvalonBay professionals with extensive in-house real estate management, construction and development expertise, which allows for better investment underwriting and therefore risk mitigation.

Low Minimum Investment: Belpointe REIT is offering the lowest minimum investment in the Opportunity Zone industry. The current per share purchase price is $100.

Lowest Fees: Belpointe REIT offers the lowest fee structure in the real estate and Opportunity Zone investment industry, no investor servicing fees, acquisition or disposition fees, an annual management fee of 0.75%, and a carried interest of 5%. Belpointe REIT is charging such low fees in order to disrupt the real estate investment industry and to allow its shareholders to obtain superior economics that are more in line with direct real estate investing.

For more information about the benefits of Opportunity Zone investing, please download our whitepaper "Investing in Opportunity Zones for Tax Advantages and Growth" available at https://belpointereit.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Opportunity-Zone-REIT-Whitepaper-Final.pdf.

Belpointe REIT is currently offering a maximum amount of up to $50,000,000 of shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, pursuant to an offering statement qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 11, 2019. Copies of the offering statement are available on the SEC website and may be obtained from Belpointe REIT, Inc., BelpointeREIT.com, by telephone at (203) 622-6000 or by email at investorrelations@belpointereit.com.

About Belpointe

Belpointe, a private equity investment firm and family office, based in Greenwich, Connecticut owns several operating businesses, including Belpointe Asset Management LLC, a financial asset management firm that manages over $1.5 billion in assets.

About Belpointe REIT, Inc.

Belpointe REIT a qualified opportunity fund that concentrates on the identification, acquisition and development or redevelopment of properties located within "qualified opportunity zones."

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Cody Laidlaw

(203) 622-6000

230008@email4pr.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," "plan" or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations which involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to accurately predict and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements, and the forward-looking statements themselves, are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that these statements will themselves prove accurate and our actual results, performance and achievements may materially differ from those expressed or implied by these statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation, those discussed under the Risk Factors heading in our offering circular dated February 13, 2019. Belpointe REIT assumes no obligation, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

