Belt and Road International Regatta 2020 set sail in Beihai

The 8-round regatta lasted three days, including inshore race at Yintan Beach and offshore race from Yintan to Weizhou Island. It was the first regatta to link the two extraordinary scenic spots in Beihai. After three days of competition, Team He Qi Ren Jia from Qingdao won the championship.

This is the second year of Belt and Road International Regatta being held in Beihai. This year, Optimistic Class has been added. For a wider range of promotion of sailing sport, Optimistic Class was newly added to the regatta, and was welcomed by teenagers.The organizing committee of Belt and Road Regatta organized teenager sailing camp at Yintan Beach and launched sailing classes at local elementary schools and middle schools.

With the theme of Sailing to The Silk Road from Beihai, series activities such as marine cultural exhibitions, tourism livestream, Sailors' Night after party, Ocean Film Festival were featured. All these promotional events light up the passion of local people to sailing and shortened the distance to marine culture.

Belt and Road International Regatta 2020 was organized by the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Sports Bureau and the People's Government of Beihai, Guangxi, co-organized by Beihai Tourism Culture and Sports Bureau and Guangxi Yachting Association. Beijing Mitime Sports Industry Investment Co.,Ltd operated the regatta with technical consult from Qingdao Marine Sports Academy of General Administration of Sport of China.

With the theme of Inheriting the Belt & Road mission and Composing the Maritime Silk Road, the regatta served Belt & Road Initiative and the construction of New International Land and Sea Trade Corridor, accelerating the promotion of Guangxi watersports through a series of events and activities.

