Belt and Road thematic-forum on Digital Silk Road held in Beijing

BEIJING, April 26,2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Thematic-Forum on Digital Silk Road of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held on Wednesday in Beijing.

The Thematic-Forum on Digital Silk Road was hosted by the NDRC and the Cyberspace Administration of China, co-organized by the Facilitating Center for Building the Belt and Road of the NDRC, China Center for Innovation-Driven Development of the NDRC and the International Cooperation Center (ICC) of the NDRC, and co-sponsored by China Center for Urban Development of the NDRC and the China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency.

Under the theme of "Co-building 21st Digital Silk Road", the forum brought together more than 200 participants from nearly 30 countries including Cuba, Egypt, France, Serbia, etc.

During the thematic-forum, government officials and representatives of various international organizations actively introduced their experiences in developing the digital economy.

More than 15 companies from 8 countries, including ZTE Corporation and Nigerian Television Authority, held a ceremony on exchanging contracts signed on eight new cooperation projects.

A Chinese-English album focusing on international cooperation on building digital Silk Road, debuted on the thematic-forum.

Named Digital Tech Lighting the Silk Road, the bilingual album, sourcing from Xinhua Silk Road Database and co-compiled by Department of Innovation and High-Tech Development under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Bureau of Information Technology Development of Cyberspace Administration of China, and China Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency, presents nine cases concerning the building of digital Silk Road, telling the irresistible trend of digital economy development and globalization, people's aspiration for sharing knowledge and technology, as well as good wishes for better life and fast economic development.

"Digital Silk Road construction calls upon more countries and social efforts' participation and deeper commitment in terms of policy exchanges, dialogues and complementary cooperation," said an official with the NDRC.

