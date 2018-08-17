Belt Drives Market to 2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018: Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Belt Drives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.







This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Belt Drives in US$ Million. The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries: Agriculture, Industrial Machinery, Mining, Material Handling, and Others.







The report profiles 128 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Arntz Optibelt Group ( Germany )

) Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. ( France )

) ContiTech AG ( Germany )

) Dayco Products, LLC ( USA )

) Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation ( USA )

) Fenner PLC (UK)

Gates Corporation ( USA )

) Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. ( Japan )

) Regina Industria SpA ( Italy )

) The Timken Company ( USA )

) Tsubakimoto Chain Co. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Belt Drives - A Preview



Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism



Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth



Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



Outlook



Export-Import Statistics







3. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES



Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Sets the Stage for Demand



Healthy Outlook for the Oil & Gas Industry Bodes Well for the Asphalt Market



Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario: Opportunity Indicators



Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand



Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Market for Belt Drives



Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors



Robust Demand for Construction Equipment Offers Growth Opportunities



US Displays an Upside Potential



Europe - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities



Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth



Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth



Technology Advances to Spur Growth Opportunities



3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design



Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Design



Metal Belts on the Rise



New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts



Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry



Ease of Maintenance Promotes Belt Drives over Chain Drives in Food Manufacturing



Improving Energy Efficiency - A Vital Goal for Belt Drives



CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback



Component Manufacturers Lead Drive Belt Innovations to Comply with Changing Automotive Manufacturing Requirements



Vehicles in Operation - A Market Opportunity for Replacement Demand



Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Belt Drives



Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Spurs Improvements in Belt Drives



Belt Drive - The Future of eBikes/Bicycles







4. AN OVERVIEW OF BELT DRIVES



Belt Drive - Definition



Factors Determining Drive Type



Advantages of Belt Drives



Disadvantages of Belt Drives



Types of Belt Drives



Belt



Type of Belts



V-Belts



Timing Belts



Advantages of Timing Belts



Flat Belts



Variable Speed Belts



Other Belts Available in the Market



Poly-Vee Belts



Vee Link Belts



Film Belts



Round Belts



Common Belt Materials



Pulley



Flat Belt Pulleys



V-Belt Pulleys



Synchronous Pulleys







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







5.1 Focus on Select Players



Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)



Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)



ContiTech AG (Germany)



Dayco Products, LLC (USA)



Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation (USA)



Fenner PLC (UK)



Gates Corporation (USA)



Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)



Regina Industria SpA (Italy)



The Timken Company (USA)



Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)







5.2 Product Developments/Introductions



Optibelt Introduces Optibelt SUPER XE-POWER PRO M=S



Span Tech Introduces EZSpan Plastic Belt Conveyor



Arntz Optibelt to Launch Tear-resistant Optibelt Timing Belt Drive for Bicycles



Continental Introduces Straight-Ribbed Multi V-Belt



Interroll Group Introduces Belt Drives



Gates Corporation Announces New Suite of Products for Bicycles



Dynamic Conveyor Corporation Introduces Non-Stick Conveyor Belt



Fenner Introduces PowerTwist Drive



Gates Corporation Unveils Poly Chain ADV Belt



Gates Corporation Introduces New Multi-Ribbed Belts



ContiTech Announces New Heavy-Duty Timing Belt, Synchroforce Carbon



Continental Launches Extreme Duty Poly-V belt in North America



Continental Unveils Select ContiCleat



Chiorino Introduces HP Compact Drive



ContiTech Introduces AGRIDUR Drive Belt for the Agricultural Industry



Continental Unveils New Belts for Mining Industry



Dorner Unveils Next Generation 2200 Series Modular Belt Conveyors



Fenner Drives Introduces 3V and 5V Wedge Link Belts



Ammeraal Beltech Introduces Modular Uni QNB-Ball Belt



Fenner Drives Launches Eagle SureConnect Connector/Polyurethane Belting System



Dayco Introduces New Agricultural Belts Line



STEIGENTECH Launches 2nd Generation Rubber Timing Belt



ContiTech Unveils Real-time Belt Monitoring Process, ContiAlert







5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Midwest Industrial Rubber Acquires NEBCO



Michelin Acquires Fenner



Desch DPC Renamed as Tecnamic



Motion Industries to Acquire Apache



Grand River Rubber Acquires Flexaust







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





Total Companies Profiled: 128 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 144)

The United States (47)

(47) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (57)

(57) France (6)

(6)

Germany (18)

(18)

The United Kingdom (15)

(15)

Italy (6)

(6)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cc3bmr/belt_drives?w=5

