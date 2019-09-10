Belt Technologies Announces 2019-2020 Event Schedule

AGAWAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belt Technologies, a leading producer of custom stainless steel belts, timing belts, drive tapes and more, has released its event schedule for the 2019-2020 season. They will be attending several tradeshows and industry events around the world this year.

"Attending these events provides us with immeasurably valuable opportunities to meet with our peers and customers face to face," said Belt Technologies President, Al Wosky. "We find that it continues to be worthwhile to make the effort to attend these events each year. They give us a chance to familiarize ourselves with developments in other facets of the industry, meet with customers new and old, and ensure we're providing comprehensive, relevant solutions to customer problems."

Networking with other industry leaders and clients face-to-face at tradeshows and similar events enables Belt Technologies to gain a more realistic view of their customers' needs. It also gives manufacturers and OEMs a hands-on opportunity to explore the many ways Belt Technologies can improve their automation processes with custom stainless steel conveyor belts, conveyor belt systems, timing belts, drive tapes and more.

This year's roster of trade shows begins with the Pack Expo this September in Las Vegas. The team at Belt Technologies is looking forward to the events this year and they encourage interested industry buyers to contact the design team ahead of time if they would like to connect at one of the events. For a full list of Belt Technologies' 2019-2020 trade show schedule, visit their website .

About Belt Technologies, Inc.

Belt Technologies, Inc. has been producing custom metal belt conveyor solutions for new and existing conveyor systems for more than five decades. Sophisticated engineering, advanced manufacturing processes, and an unlimited variety of configurations and coatings are available to custom-design belts to suit any application. Metal belts, timing belts, and metal drive tapes are superior, high-quality options for automated production and robotic facilities. To learn more about Belt Technologies and metal conveyor belts, visit www.belttechnologies.com .

SOURCE Belt Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.belttechnologies.com

