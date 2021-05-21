Beltmann Integrated Logistics Announces Strategic Partnership With the Global Water Center

CHICAGO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltmann Integrated Logistics is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Global Water Center, a renowned non-profit organization that leverages the brightest minds, best practices, and innovations to solve the global water crisis.

This partnership will enable the Global Water Center to bring their first-of-its-kind Mobile Discovery Center (MDC) to every major city in the country. The initiative is part of a larger plan of reducing the number of people affected by the global water crisis from 2.2 billion to 0.

As a prominent environmental advocate in the logistics industry, Beltmann Integrated Logistics will ensure the free traveling exhibit is ready to receive the public at every point of the tour. The company will be responsible for the MDC's pickup, storage, delivery, and setup. This is a significant feat considering the number of systems and technologies involved, including outside water activity pavilions.

"The 25,000 square foot traveling exhibit provides an experiential journey educating visitors about the world's global water crisis and motivating guests to become advocates for safe water," explained Chris Holdorf, DSL, Executive Director for the Global Water Center. "Stories are told through highly interactive visual mediums, including augmented reality and radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology."

Beltmann Integrated Logistics has a proven track record of successfully helping B2B clients around the world manage their logistics needs and meet critical timelines while reducing the environmental impact across various industries. BIL has been an avid promoter of green logistics for years, offering clients climate-friendly solutions.

"We are extremely proud to be of assistance to Global Water Center in their endeavor to expand awareness of a global crisis that many Americans may not know even exists. Access to clean water is fundamental to good health and the ability to thrive." – Marc Van Kley, President & COO, Beltmann Integrated Logistics

For information about the MDC visit globalwatercenter.org/mobile-discovery-center/ or check out the events calendar at globalwatercenter.org/events/ .

About the Global Water Center

Opened in 2013, the Global Water Center (GWC) is a 98,000 sq. ft. (9,104 m2) facility located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin housing water-centric research, office and collaboration facilities for universities, existing water-related companies, and new, emerging water technology companies. With over 45 tenant organizations, the GWC continues to be a magnet for U.S. and foreign dignitaries, global water technology businesses, economic development organizations, and students from all levels. The development of the GWC was an important milestone as it established a highly visible headquarter base for The Water Council and a landing pad for organizations to participate in the leading U.S. water technology hub. For more information, visit globalwatercenter.org .

About Beltmann Integrated Logistics

Beltmann Integrated Logistics is a leader in the world of logistics due to its flexibility, service performance, and customer focus. Their service offerings include everything from project planning and management to final mile delivery and installation. They also use a proprietary web-based technology tool to allow order tracking and management, including customizable reporting features. Beltmann Integrated Logistics focuses on retail, healthcare, asset recovery, transportation, and FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) for the hospitality industry. Their complete line of logistics services are available locally, nationally, and internationally. For additional information, visit www.beltmannlogistics.com/ .

