Beltone Kicks Off Third Annual 'Hear for the Holidays' Giveaway to Help Communities Nationwide Experience the Gift of Connection

Beltone

Nov 03, 2025, 08:45 ET

Through Dec. 31, the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation will donate free Beltone hearing aids to hundreds of individuals with hearing loss across the nation.

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most isolating for those experiencing hearing loss. To help more people reconnect with the sounds and moments that matter, leading hearing care provider Beltone has launched its third annual Hear for the Holidays campaign. Now through Dec. 31, people can nominate themselves or someone they love for the chance to receive a free pair of hearing aids from Beltone hearing centers nationwide.

Winners will be gifted Beltone hearing aids provided by the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to removing barriers to hearing care. Over the past 10 years, the foundation has given away more than 8,300 hearing aids at no cost to recipients. During last year's Hear for the Holidays campaign alone, the foundation donated more than 1,250 hearing aids.

"When people can hear clearly, they can engage fully," said David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "Our goal is to make that level of connection more accessible in this highly social season, whether it's hearing a grandchild's laughter or being in on the punchline at the dinner table. Hearing aids help restore not only sound, but confidence and clarity."

This initiative comes on the heels of Beltone's September Hear2End Hunger Food Drive, which brought in 14,618 non-perishable food items for food banks across the country. Beltone's Hear for the Holidays initiative reflects its 85 years of commitment to improving the lives of the nearly 50 million Americans with hearing loss, per the Hearing Loss Association of America — highlighting the importance of enhanced hearing when families are gathered, stories are shared and memories are made.

The Importance of Better Hearing During the Holidays

  • Improved Connections: Clear hearing supports meaningful interaction during family dinners and holiday parties, enabling enriched participation in group conversations.
  • Holistic Health Benefits: Prioritizing hearing health can improve overall well-being by mitigating risks like dementia, falls, strained relationships, and rising healthcare expenses.
  • Emotional Wellness & Warmth: Enhanced hearing boosts confidence in social settings while also reducing the stress and anxiety associated with trying to keep up.
  • Safety & Awareness: Amid emergencies or mishaps, stronger hearing helps individuals stay alert to their surroundings and safely navigate busy holiday environments.

To qualify, nominees must submit a nomination form online, complete a complimentary hearing screening at a participating Beltone location and have a minimum hearing loss of 25 decibels. To learn more, please visit Beltone.com.

About Beltone
Recognized by Newsweek & USA TODAY as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for 85 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service, and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

