Belvedere Vodka Partners With Kwame Onwuachi, Maxwell Osborne, And Original Rose To Launch Belvedere Organic Infusions And Bring Nature To NYC

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belvedere, the world's first super-premium vodka, will partner with Kwame Onwuachi, Maxwell Osborne, and Original Rose, to celebrate the launch of Belvedere Organic Infusions and bring nature to New York City.

As a natural evolution of Belvedere's Made with Nature platform, Belvedere partnered with three sustainably-minded game-changers from various walks of life to launch the new range via an exclusive interactive set of greenhouse installations: Kwame Onwuachi (James Beard "Rising Chef of the Year" focused on eliminating food waste), Maxwell Osborne (co-founder of Public School brand, which recently launched a sustainable basics line called Version Tomorrow), and Original Rose (plant-based design studio run by Olivia Rose, focused on small-batch goods and upcycled materials).

This range of super-premium organic flavored vodkas represents Belvedere's first USDA-certified organic offering, meaning the Belvedere Organic Infusions range is crafted using only real ingredients which are farmed with no artificial pesticides, additives, or chemicals, allowing the natural taste of each ingredient to shine through.

Each new flavor was created with unique, multi-layered combinations of all-natural fruit and botanical infusions, all offering a sophisticated yet well balanced flavor and entirely new taste experience.

"We launched Belvedere's Made With Nature Platform in 2020 to deliver new and exciting yet natural products to a more conscious consumer," said Allison Varone, VP, Emerging Brands at Moët Hennessy. "With the launch of Belvedere's Organic Infusions, we are taking that a step further by offering our consumers an incredible way to experience nature in NYC and enjoy these new offerings."

The interactive greenhouse structures, designed to celebrate the launch of this range, will be housed at Elizabeth Street Gardens, one of the city's most beloved public gardens and used for exclusive private events. This immersive experience will celebrate the release of Belvedere's new organic flavor innovations and in tandem raise awareness for the protection of the magical green space. Each structure will be uniquely designed by Onwuachi, Osborne, and Original Rose, and inspired by Belvedere's newest Organic Infusions flavors:

BLACKBERRY, LEMONGRASS WITH AN HINT OF SAGE: a rich texture of ripe blackberries and fragrant sage with notes of peppery lemongrass and vanilla.

LEMON, BASIL WITH A TOUCH OF ELDERFLOWER: a succulent texture with lemon tart and herbaceous basil, followed by floral elderflower and juicy Muscat grapes.

PEAR, GINGER WITH A DROP OF LINDEN HONEY: a luscious mouthfeel of juicy pear, warm spiced ginger and rich set honey.

New Belvedere Organic Infusions are available now for purchase in-store in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Texas for SRP $36 per 750-ml.

Sign up for Belvedere brand communications to get exclusive access to events, partnerships and product launches here.

ABOUT BELVEDERE

Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish Vodka that dictate nothing can be added, is certified kosher, and is gluten-free. Produced in one of the world's longest operating polish distilleries that have been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere's Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year polish vodka-making history to artfully craft polish rye into dynamic vodkas of distinct taste and character.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

SOURCE Belvedere Vodka