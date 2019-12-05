BelVG Releases New Magento Tutorial

RIGA, Latvia, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BelVG has recently announced the release of a new Magento tutorial. Over the years, the team has been gathering valuable information about e-commerce development and Magento platform itself. With the greatest desire to share the knowledge with the world and help educate those who want to discover the unknown sides of e-commerce, BelVG invested the knowledge and years of experience into creating a helpful Magento guide.

The global Magento community is growing, and BelVG would like to help this community evolve. E-commerce is the sphere that changes so rapidly that constant innovations turn into the necessity. The main goal of a new tutorial is to spread the knowledge about Magento and help the developers learn how to work with the platform in the most efficient way. However, there is also another reason why the BelVG team has decided to create this tutorial - many e-commerce enthusiasts from all over the world look for a reliable information source when preparing for Magento certifications.

When the BelVG team members were taking different Magento tests, they noticed that there are a lot of questions without a proper explanation and some of the topics are described wrong or are unclear. To prevent others from consulting untrustful information, BelVG's tutorial has been made in accordance with the questions of such certifications as Magento 2 Certified Professional Developer, Magento 2 Certified Professional JavaScript Developer and others.

The new Magento tutorial is partly based on the hundreds of articles about e-commerce development that have been published in the BelVG blog for over eight years. The blog articles are not only Magento-focused but they also describe the peculiarities of the e-commerce ecosystem's marketing, design and SEO. The BelVG team has grown by more than five times since the blog was launched, and its new members highly contributed to the creation of the new tutorial. However, there is no time to rest and new chapters for the tutorial are going to be released soon, including the part that will be interesting not only to the developers but to everyone working with the Magento platform - Magento 2 Solution Partner guide.

About us

BelVG is one of the leading e-commerce development agencies with plenty of experience in Magento. Since 2008, the company has successfully launched more than 100+ online stores and took part in over 600+ e-commerce projects primarily on the North American and European markets.

Press Contact: Luba Andreeva, andreeva@belvg.com

