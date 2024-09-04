belVita Breakfast Biscuits Celebrates National Coffee Day by Awarding the "Drippiest" Coffee Bar Ever

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THE GRAND PRIZE OF AN ULTIMATE COFFEE BAR FOR YOUR HOME AND OVER 100 OTHER PRIZES

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The belVita brand, makers of coffee's favorite biscuit, is celebrating its perfect pairing with coffee leading up to National Coffee Day on September 29, 2024. As consumers continue to be their own home baristas and upgrade their kitchens with the latest in the cafecore design aesthetic, the brand is reminding its fans that no coffee bar is complete without the biscuit that makes every cup of joe that much better: belVita.

belVita Brand Drippiest Coffee Bar Sweepstakes

Starting today and continuing through September 30, consumers can enter for a chance to win the "drippiest" coffee bar, free belVita Breakfast Biscuits, and belVita branded coffee tumblers.

Fans can enter the belVita "Drippiest Coffee Bar Ever" sweepstakes by following belVita's Instagram page and commenting on belVita's post advertising this sweepstakes with a belVita Breakfast Biscuit flavor and home coffee drink (e.g., coffee, espresso, cold brew, etc.) that would pair best together, and @mentioning a friend. Whether it's a belVita Soft Baked Banana Bread Breakfast Biscuit, belVita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Breakfast Biscuit, Crunchy Blueberry Breakfast Biscuit or Crunchy Chocolate Breakfast Biscuit paired with a favorite cup of coffee, there's a winning flavor combination to kickstart everyone's morning.

One lucky winner will win an ultra-cool coffee bar stocked with an espresso machine, accessories and a one-year supply of belVita Breakfast Biscuits* plus a 12-month coffee subscription*. In addition to the grand prize, the brand will be awarding over 100 prize packs of belVita product and branded coffee tumbler to other sweepstakes winners.

"Brand fans love to tell us how belVita makes their morning coffee taste better, and we're happy to return the love by rewarding them with the most stylish spot to elevate their morning routine," said Mariama Boamah, Marketing Director, belVita at Mondelēz International. "We're passionate about helping people take a moment for themselves each morning. The lightly sweet flavor and unmistakable texture that comes with dipping a belVita biscuit into a freshly brewed cup of coffee is a perfect way to honor that moment."

A recent brand survey found that 66% of consumers say the belVita Breakfast Biscuits pair well with coffee, and nearly half agree that belVita products help make their coffee taste better.1 With more than 10 flavors and varieties of belVita Breakfast Biscuits available at retailers nationwide, there's a winning flavor combination for every coffee drinker to enjoy. Each individually wrapped package offers wholesome grains with the taste of natural flavors, such as blueberry, cranberry orange or cinnamon sugar, for a delicious breakfast. Specially baked, these breakfast biscuits contain slow-release carbs that break down gradually in the body to deliver delicious, steady energy all morning long so consumers can enjoy these with their morning coffee, yogurt and fruit or as an instant breakfast food no matter what the morning brings. Each 50-gram serving contains two grams of fiber and B vitamins with no high-fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Learn more at https://www.snackworks.com/brands/belvita/products/.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules

No Purchase Necessary. Open to 50 U.S. (D.C.) & PR, 18 years or older. Enter by 9/30/24 at 11:59 pm ET. Void where prohibited. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://eprize-content.s3.amazonaws.com/mondelez/260513/rules.htm. One (1) year of belVita awarded as one 4-pack of biscuits a day for 365 days. One (1) year coffee delivery service awarded as one (1) 12 oz. bag per month for twelve (12) months. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, 100 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

